Saturday, 17 October, 2020, 2:28 PM
Uncertainty won’t end with Anwar: Mahathir

Published : Saturday, 17 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16: Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Friday he doubted whether opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim had the numbers in parliament to take the premiership and even if he did the country would remain in political deadlock.
Anwar met the king on Tuesday in a bid to prove he has a parliamentary majority to form government and take over from Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.
Mahathir, who mentored Anwar and many of the country's top leaders, said even with new leadership Malaysia would remain susceptible to shifting political alliances, particularly by the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) former ruling party.
"So the situation is very uncertain ... either way, there is going to be a situation where there is no government in the country," Mahathir told Reuters in an interview at his office in Kuala Lumpur.
Mahathir, with Anwar's backing, steered the opposition to a historic win in the 2018 election, ending six decades of rule by UMNO with a campaign against corruption.
But his administration collapsed after a bout of in-fighting earlier this year, paving the way for Muhyiddin to take the post in March with the backing of UMNO.
Muhyiddin's seven-month-old government has survived with a two-seat majority in the 222-seat parliament. Mahathir said he did not support Anwar or Muhyiddin.
The 94-year-old veteran politician and five other federal lawmakers from his new Pejuang party each submitted motions of no confidence in Muhyiddin's leadership on Friday.   -REUTERS


