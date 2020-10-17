Brexit talks with EU ‘over’: Johnson





"As far as we're concerned the trade talks are over," Johnson's official spokesman told reporters. "The EU have effectively ended them, and only if the EU fundamentally changes its position will it be worth talking."

Britain on Friday said there was no point in holding any more Brexit talks without a dramatic softening of the EU's position, bringing a potentially nasty divorce at the end of the year a step closer. Johnson responded after a European Union summit Thursday proposed a fresh round of talks next week in London, while demanding Britain give ground on key stumbling blocks.

Johnson, accusing the 27-nation bloc of failing "to negotiate seriously" in recent months, said the summit outcome had ruled out a comprehensive, Canada-style free trade agreement between the EU and Britain.

At their Brussels summit, EU leaders demanded Britain compromise on fair trade rules to unblock the stalled post-Brexit talks. Chief negotiator Michel Barnier also proposed the meetings in London next week and the EU confirmed it would be in the British capital to intensify negotiations from Monday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday both sides should compromise to break open the stalled talks. "We have asked Great Britain to continue to be willing to compromise towards an agreement. Of course, this also means that we have to make compromises," Merkel said after the EU summit.

Johnson said Britain should "get ready" to operate on stripped-down World Trade Organization rules from January akin to Australia's relationship with the EU. "And we can do it, because we always knew that there would be change on January 1 whatever type of relationship we had," he said, pointing to sector-by-sector arrangements in areas such as social security, aviation and nuclear cooperation. "And we will prosper mightily as an independent free-trading nation, controlling our own borders, our fisheries, and setting our own laws."

The comments depressed the British pound on currency markets. After 45 years of British integration with Europe, a "no deal" outcome will mean tariffs and potential chaos for companies trading across the Channel, especially for goods transport. -AFP























