Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 17 October, 2020, 2:28 PM
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Brexit talks with EU ‘over’: Johnson

He wants no-trade deal Brexit in 10 weeks

Published : Saturday, 17 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

LONDON, Oct 16: Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday it was now time to prepare for a no-trade deal Brexit in 10 weeks as the European Union had refused to negotiate seriously, adding that unless Brussels changed course there would be no agreement.
"As far as we're concerned the trade talks are over," Johnson's official spokesman told reporters. "The EU have effectively ended them, and only if the EU fundamentally changes its position will it be worth talking."
Britain on Friday said there was no point in holding any more Brexit talks without a dramatic softening of the EU's position, bringing a potentially nasty divorce at the end of the year a step closer. Johnson responded after a European Union summit Thursday proposed a fresh round of talks next week in London, while demanding Britain give ground on key stumbling blocks.
Johnson, accusing the 27-nation bloc of failing "to negotiate seriously" in recent months, said the summit outcome had ruled out a comprehensive, Canada-style free trade agreement between the EU and Britain.
At their Brussels summit, EU leaders demanded Britain compromise on fair trade rules to unblock the stalled post-Brexit talks. Chief negotiator Michel Barnier also proposed the meetings in London next week and the EU confirmed it would be in the British capital to intensify negotiations from Monday.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday both sides should compromise to break open the stalled talks.  "We have asked Great Britain to continue to be willing to compromise towards an agreement. Of course, this also means that we have to make compromises," Merkel said after the EU summit.
Johnson said Britain should "get ready" to operate on stripped-down World Trade Organization rules from January akin to Australia's relationship with the EU. "And we can do it, because we always knew that there would be change on January 1 whatever type of relationship we had," he said, pointing to sector-by-sector arrangements in areas such as social security, aviation and nuclear cooperation. "And we will prosper mightily as an independent free-trading nation, controlling our own borders, our fisheries, and setting our own laws."
The comments depressed the British pound on currency markets. After 45 years of British integration with Europe, a "no deal" outcome will mean tariffs and potential chaos for companies trading across the Channel, especially for goods transport.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kyrgyzstan ends emergency
Sarkozy charged with ‘conspiracy’
55 dead in Vietnam disasters
Uncertainty won’t end with Anwar: Mahathir
Brexit talks with EU ‘over’: Johnson
Putin proposes yearlong extension of New START treaty
Kashmir parties unite to fight for autonomy
Young, healthy to get vaccine in 2022: WHO


Latest News
'Something close' to genocide in Xinjiang: US
Armenian attack kills 12 civilians in Ganja, says Azerbaijan
Woman assaulted, raped in Patuakhali, family alleges
Police hold anti-rape rally in Manikchhari
Schoolboy 'commits suicide' in Thakurgaon
BNP agents 'driven out of polling stations': Salauddin Ahmed
Anti-rape long march reaches Feni
Biden sets fundraising record with $383 mn in September
Section 144 imposed in Faridpur sadar upazila
Myanmar: Most Rakhine voting stations will not operate in Nov election
Most Read News
Serious level of hunger persists in Bangladesh: GHI
Tea workers' wages increased by Tk 18
Bangladesh Army honours its officer in coma with Colonel rank
Gender issues, rape and rape culture
3 killed as train rams private car in Jashore
Country reports 15 more COVID deaths
Police to hold anti-rape rally on Saturday
Lovers found hanging from same rope
C-19: 15 die, 1,600 infected in 24 hours
Auto-rickshaw driver found dead
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft