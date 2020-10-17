

Kashmir parties unite to fight for autonomy

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government revoked the Muslim-majority region's special status last year, cracked down on opposition and rounded up hundreds of people to forestall protests.

On Tuesday, the government ordered the release of Mehbooba Mufti after a 14-month detention and she and other leaders promptly called for a campaign to restore Kashmir's special rights.

"Our battle is a constitutional battle. We want the government of India to return to the people of the state (of Kashmir) the rights they held before 5th August, 2019," said former Kashmiri chief minister Farooq Abdullah.

Modi's government said at the time that ending Kashmir's special status was necessary for closer integration of the Himalayan mountain territory into the rest of India.

After revoking Kashmir's autonomy, the New Delhi government imposed a communication blackout with mobiles phones, internet links and landlines cut as part of its crackdown.

Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah, both former chief ministers, were released by authorities earlier this year. Kashmir is an ethnically diverse Himalayan region, covering around 86,000 sq miles (138 sq km), and famed for the beauty of its lakes, meadows and snow-capped mountains.

Even before India and Pakistan won their independence from Britain in August 1947, the area was hotly contested.

Under the partition plan provided by the Indian Independence Act, Kashmir was free to accede to either India or Pakistan.

The maharaja (local ruler), Hari Singh, initially wanted Kashmir to become independent - but in October 1947 chose to join India, in return for its help against an invasion of tribesmen from Pakistan.

A war erupted and India approached the United Nations asking it to intervene. The United Nations recommended holding a plebiscite to settle the question of whether the state would join India or Pakistan. -REUTERS



















