Young, healthy to get vaccine in 2022: WHO

Young and healthy people should be prepared to wait their turn for immunization, experts warned this week. The World Health Organization's chief scientist suggested that the delay could last over a year for some among the young and healthy."People tend to think, ah, on the first of January or the first of April, I'm going to get a vaccine and then things will be back to normal," Soumya Swaminathan said in an online WHO question-and-answer session Wednesday. "It's not going to work like that." "There will be a lot of guidance coming out, but I think an average person, a healthy, young person, might have to wait until 2022 to get a vaccine," she said.Young people can get sick and die of covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and can spread it. But evidence suggests they are less likely to suffer serious complications than older people or those with health problems. -WP