Saturday, 17 October, 2020, 2:27 PM
Young, healthy to get vaccine in 2022: WHO

Published : Saturday, 17 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Young and healthy people should be prepared to wait their turn for immunization, experts warned this week. The World Health Organization's chief scientist suggested that the delay could last over a year for some among the young and healthy.
"People tend to think, ah, on the first of January or the first of April, I'm going to get a vaccine and then things will be back to normal," Soumya Swaminathan said in an online WHO question-and-answer session Wednesday. "It's not going to work like that." "There will be a lot of guidance coming out, but I think an average person, a healthy, young person, might have to wait until 2022 to get a vaccine," she said.
Young people can get sick and die of covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and can spread it. But evidence suggests they are less likely to suffer serious complications than older people or those with health problems.   -WP


