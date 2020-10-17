Video
Prayuth refuses to quit

Thai protesters defy ban for second night

Published : Saturday, 17 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

BANGKOK, Oct 16: Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Friday he was not resigning after tens of thousands of anti-government protesters defied a ban on demonstrations under emergency measures that he said would last up to 30 days.
After an emergency cabinet meeting, Prayuth told reporters that the law would be used against those violating the ban on political gatherings.
"I'm not quitting," he said. "The government must use the emergency decree. We have to proceed because the situation became violent ... It is being used for 30 days, or less if the situation eases."
Around 2,000 pro-democracy protesters squared off against riot police in central Bangkok Friday evening, defying an emergency decree for a second night running on a day that saw the arrest of two activists for using violence against the queen.
The largely young crowd chanted for the release of arrested activists and hurled obscenities at Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha in the city's main shopping mall district.
"The younger generation will not stand for the status quo any longer," design student Pim, 20, told AFP, as the protesters raised their arms to display a three-fingered salute adopted from the "Hunger Games" movies.
"The poor are becoming poorer and the rich are becoming richer. The gap is growing."
The kingdom's political elite has been jolted by the youth-led movement that is demanding the government's resignation and issuing a once-taboo call for reforms to Thailand's powerful monarchy. Prayut had imposed an emergency decree banning gatherings of more than four people, but some 10,000 ignored the measure.   -AFP


