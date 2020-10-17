Video
Pandemic over: Trump

Biden says he did ‘nothing’; They deflect key questions in TV grilling

Published : Saturday, 17 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

WASHINGTON, Oct 16: President Donald Trump delivered a combative defense on Thursday of his Covid-19 response while election challenger Joe Biden -- offering a glaring contrast in style in a rival town hall -- accused him of doing "nothing" to end the pandemic.
The dueling appearances, scheduled at the same time on rival television networks, showed Biden giving unflashy, empathetic, often in-depth answers to voters in the audience, while Trump delivered a fiery, sometimes agitated defense of his presidency.
Trump, who trails in the polls ahead of the November 3 election, was especially under pressure about the coronavirus that has killed over 217,000 Americans and inflicted deep economic damage. "We're rounding the corner," Trump insisted with his usual optimism, even as swaths of the United States see sharply rising caseloads.
But pressed by the host of the NBC town hall in Miami, he became quickly frustrated, especially when asked about his previous lukewarm denunciations of extremist rightwing groups in the country.
He notably refused to denounce QAnon, a conspiracy theory movement that claims Trump is waging a secret war against a global liberal cult of Satan-worshipping pedophiles. "I know nothing about QAnon," Trump said, and then continued to praise the shadowy group's position being "very much against pedophilia."
His standout comments at a time of profound political conflict in the country were when he vowed to improve the atmosphere, saying "grudges don't work." "We've got to change the nature of the way we deal with one another," Biden said.
Trump and Biden have batted away key questions during separate meet-the-voter TV events. Trump, a Republican, declined to disavow a bizarre online conspiracy, while Biden, a Democrat, would not divulge plans for the Supreme Court.
Both candidates were on the defensive at times on their records, Mr Trump for a range of issues and Biden on race.  Opinion polls indicate Biden has a solid lead over Mr Trump.
However, polling is still very close in several key states which could decide the election. More than 18 million people have already voted in person or by post for the 3 November vote.   -AFP


