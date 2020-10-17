Shahparan murder case in Cumilla: Four including main accused held





Shahparan, 13, son of Abdul Malek of Betagaon Village in Lalmai Upazila of the district, and a fourth grader at Boro Cholunda BRAC School, was killed last month. The child was killed for a battery-run auto-rickshaw.

The killers have been traced by analysing about 400 hours of footage of 13 CCTV cameras on the Laksam-Bagmara Road in the district, said police.

Cumilla Additional Superintendent of Police Azim-Ul-Ahsan informed this in a press briefing at his office on Thursday.

He said Shahparan went to Bagmara Bazaar on September 11 last to repair his elder brother's auto-rickshaw, and did not return home.

The family members searched for him but could not trace him out. On the next day, police recovered the body from a bush beside the Dakatia River.

His father Abdul Malek filed a murder case against unidentified ones.

While investigating the case, police analysed the video footage and identified Shahparan and one Nur Uddin with an auto-rickshaw.

Later, police arrested the accused including Nur Uddin after raiding different places of the district till Wednesday night.

The arrested are Nur Uddin Nuru, 22, son of Dudhu Mia of Joynagar Village in Lalmai Upazila, Shahid Ullah, 35, son of Siddiqur Rahman of Nagaripara Village, Golap Hossen, 30, son of Abul Hashem of Bhuluin Village, and Nasir Uddin, 32, son of Shamsul Haque of Laksam Upazila.









Lalmai Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Ayub said they seized the evidence and the auto-rickshaw on the basis of the confession of the arrested.





