

30,000 stone lifters earn livelihood from Mahananda River

Thousands of labourers are running their families on stone lifting.

Stones from the locality are being sent to different parts of the country.

Mahananda is a trans-border river. It entered Tentulia Upazila of Panchagarh in Bangladesh through Fulbari border in India. Travelling about 20 kilometres, it again entered India. It originated from above 2,060 metres of the Mahalidram Hills in Darjeeling of India.

Standing on the riverbank, the Himalayas seems very close. The mountain Kanchenjunga is also visible.

Around 30,000 labourers are engaged in lifting stones from the Mahananda River.

The labourers lift stone from dawn to dusk. One labourer can lift 20 to 25 cubic feet of stones per day. The average earning is Tk 500 to 700. In the evening, the day's collections are sold to mahajans.

One labourer Abdul Kader said, "I run my five-member family including the education of two sons and one daughter with my income. If stone lifting gets off sometimes, then we have to suffer."

He was echoed by others like Maznu Mia, Taizul Islam, Shafiur, Kamal and Arshad Ali.

They said stone-lifting sometimes faces setback due to intervention by Indian Border Security Force. BSF shooting sometimes takes life of labourers as well.

Many a times stone-lifting is closed due to smuggling of Indian products including cattle through the border, they added.

Besides male labourers, females are also engaged in stone netting, loading and unloading, and piling. Each of them can earn Tk 300 to 400 per day.

If stone-based industrial units are set up centring Mahananda, the economic wheel of the locality will change. Besides, a new dimension in local tourism will open here.















9 killed in road mishaps in five districts

Our Correspondents

Nine persons including a woman and two minor children were killed and six others injured in separate road accidents in five districts- Naogaon, Moulvibazar, Panchagarh, Manikganj and Rajshahi, in four days.

MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON: Three persons including a nurse were killed and two others injured in a road accident in Mohadevpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Masud Rana, 42, son of late Chayen Uddin of Chakchapai Village, and Momin Hossain, 42, son of Abdul Majid of Yad Alir Mor area in Sadar Upazila; and Nipa Khatun, 24, a nurse at Naogaon Sadar Grameen Hospital and wife of Alamgir of Manda Upazila.

Police and local sources said a Naogaon-bound bus and a battery-run auto-rickshaw were collided head-on in Hat Chakgouri Bazar area on the Naogaon-Rajshahi Highway in the evening, leaving Masud Rana dead on the spot and four others injured.

Locals rushed the injured to Naogaon Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Nipa dead.

Later, Momin died on the way to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.

Injured Baishakhi, 22, and Ripa Begum, 34, are now undergoing treatment at Naogaon Sadar Hospital.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mohadevpur Police Station (PS) Nazrul Islam Juwel confirmed the incident.

MOULVIBAZAR: A man was killed in a road accident in Kulaura Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Sayab Uddin, 52, a resident of Jalalpur area of Juri Upazila.

Police and local sources said he went to Marine Tea Garden area in Kulaura Upazila to buy grapefruits. The vehicle carrying goods and Sayab overturned and fell into a roadside ditch at night while he was returning home, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital for an autopsy.

Sub-Inspector of Kulaura PS Abul Bashar confirmed the incident.

TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH: A young man was killed and another injured in a road accident in Tentulia Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Nur Amin, 26, son of Abdul Jalil, a resident of Bhajanpur Union in the upazila.

Local sources said an unidentified vehicle hit him in Nijbari Balubari area under Debnagar Union at night while he was returning home by walking, leaving him dead on the spot.

A person was also injured in the accident.

Injured Shahin was taken to Rangpur Medical Colleghe Hospital as his condition was deteriorated.

The highway PS OC Rabiul Azam confirmed the incident adding that, the body was handed over to the deceased's family members.

MANIKGANJ: Three persons including two minor children were killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in Shibaloy and Singair upazilas of the district in two days.

A minor boy was killed in a road accident in Shibaloy Upazila on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Selim, 5, son of of Lavlu Mia, a resident of Teghuria Village in the upazila.

Local sources said a jeep ran over Selim while he was crossing a road in the area at noon, leaving him critically injured.

He was taken to Shibaloy Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Shibaloy PS OC Md Firoz Kabir confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, two persons including a minor child were killed and three others injured as a mini-truck rammed into a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Singair Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as 7-month-old Infa, daughter of Rumon, of Savar Upazila in Dhaka, and Nazimuddin, 50.

Local sources said a mini-truck coming from the opposite direction smashed an auto-rickshaw in Deuli area on the Manikganj-Singair-Hemayetpur Regional Road, leaving two dead on the spot and three others injured, including auto-rickshaw driver.

The auto-rickshaw driver was admitted to Savar Upazila Health Complex with critical condition while two others were taken to Singair Upazila Health Complex.

Singair PS OC Md Rakibuzzaman said police detained the mini-truck driver.

The bodies of the deceased were handed over to respective families without autopsy, the OC added.

RAJSHAHI: A pedestrian was killed in a road accident in Mohanpur Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Nowshad Ali, 50, son of Badar Uddin, a resident of Tema Village in the upazila.

Mohanpur PS OC Mostaq Ahmed said a Rajshahi-bound truck hit Nowshad in Bidirpur Bazar area at around 11am, leaving him dead on the spot.

The body was handed over to the deceased's family members without autopsy as there were no complaints filed with the PS, the OC added.



















TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH, Oct 16: The life of stone lifters is moving centring the Mahananda River.Thousands of labourers are running their families on stone lifting.Stones from the locality are being sent to different parts of the country.Mahananda is a trans-border river. It entered Tentulia Upazila of Panchagarh in Bangladesh through Fulbari border in India. Travelling about 20 kilometres, it again entered India. It originated from above 2,060 metres of the Mahalidram Hills in Darjeeling of India.Standing on the riverbank, the Himalayas seems very close. The mountain Kanchenjunga is also visible.Around 30,000 labourers are engaged in lifting stones from the Mahananda River.The labourers lift stone from dawn to dusk. One labourer can lift 20 to 25 cubic feet of stones per day. The average earning is Tk 500 to 700. In the evening, the day's collections are sold to mahajans.One labourer Abdul Kader said, "I run my five-member family including the education of two sons and one daughter with my income. If stone lifting gets off sometimes, then we have to suffer."He was echoed by others like Maznu Mia, Taizul Islam, Shafiur, Kamal and Arshad Ali.They said stone-lifting sometimes faces setback due to intervention by Indian Border Security Force. BSF shooting sometimes takes life of labourers as well.Many a times stone-lifting is closed due to smuggling of Indian products including cattle through the border, they added.Besides male labourers, females are also engaged in stone netting, loading and unloading, and piling. Each of them can earn Tk 300 to 400 per day.If stone-based industrial units are set up centring Mahananda, the economic wheel of the locality will change. Besides, a new dimension in local tourism will open here.9 killed in road mishaps in five districtsOur CorrespondentsNine persons including a woman and two minor children were killed and six others injured in separate road accidents in five districts- Naogaon, Moulvibazar, Panchagarh, Manikganj and Rajshahi, in four days.MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON: Three persons including a nurse were killed and two others injured in a road accident in Mohadevpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.The deceased were identified as Masud Rana, 42, son of late Chayen Uddin of Chakchapai Village, and Momin Hossain, 42, son of Abdul Majid of Yad Alir Mor area in Sadar Upazila; and Nipa Khatun, 24, a nurse at Naogaon Sadar Grameen Hospital and wife of Alamgir of Manda Upazila.Police and local sources said a Naogaon-bound bus and a battery-run auto-rickshaw were collided head-on in Hat Chakgouri Bazar area on the Naogaon-Rajshahi Highway in the evening, leaving Masud Rana dead on the spot and four others injured.Locals rushed the injured to Naogaon Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Nipa dead.Later, Momin died on the way to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.Injured Baishakhi, 22, and Ripa Begum, 34, are now undergoing treatment at Naogaon Sadar Hospital.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mohadevpur Police Station (PS) Nazrul Islam Juwel confirmed the incident.MOULVIBAZAR: A man was killed in a road accident in Kulaura Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.The deceased was identified as Sayab Uddin, 52, a resident of Jalalpur area of Juri Upazila.Police and local sources said he went to Marine Tea Garden area in Kulaura Upazila to buy grapefruits. The vehicle carrying goods and Sayab overturned and fell into a roadside ditch at night while he was returning home, leaving him dead on the spot.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital for an autopsy.Sub-Inspector of Kulaura PS Abul Bashar confirmed the incident.TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH: A young man was killed and another injured in a road accident in Tentulia Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.The deceased was identified as Nur Amin, 26, son of Abdul Jalil, a resident of Bhajanpur Union in the upazila.Local sources said an unidentified vehicle hit him in Nijbari Balubari area under Debnagar Union at night while he was returning home by walking, leaving him dead on the spot.A person was also injured in the accident.Injured Shahin was taken to Rangpur Medical Colleghe Hospital as his condition was deteriorated.The highway PS OC Rabiul Azam confirmed the incident adding that, the body was handed over to the deceased's family members.MANIKGANJ: Three persons including two minor children were killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in Shibaloy and Singair upazilas of the district in two days.A minor boy was killed in a road accident in Shibaloy Upazila on Wednesday noon.The deceased was identified as Selim, 5, son of of Lavlu Mia, a resident of Teghuria Village in the upazila.Local sources said a jeep ran over Selim while he was crossing a road in the area at noon, leaving him critically injured.He was taken to Shibaloy Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.Shibaloy PS OC Md Firoz Kabir confirmed the incident.On the other hand, two persons including a minor child were killed and three others injured as a mini-truck rammed into a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Singair Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.The deceased were identified as 7-month-old Infa, daughter of Rumon, of Savar Upazila in Dhaka, and Nazimuddin, 50.Local sources said a mini-truck coming from the opposite direction smashed an auto-rickshaw in Deuli area on the Manikganj-Singair-Hemayetpur Regional Road, leaving two dead on the spot and three others injured, including auto-rickshaw driver.The auto-rickshaw driver was admitted to Savar Upazila Health Complex with critical condition while two others were taken to Singair Upazila Health Complex.Singair PS OC Md Rakibuzzaman said police detained the mini-truck driver.The bodies of the deceased were handed over to respective families without autopsy, the OC added.RAJSHAHI: A pedestrian was killed in a road accident in Mohanpur Upazila of the district on Sunday.The deceased was identified as Nowshad Ali, 50, son of Badar Uddin, a resident of Tema Village in the upazila.Mohanpur PS OC Mostaq Ahmed said a Rajshahi-bound truck hit Nowshad in Bidirpur Bazar area at around 11am, leaving him dead on the spot.The body was handed over to the deceased's family members without autopsy as there were no complaints filed with the PS, the OC added.