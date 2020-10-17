Five minors among six drown in four districts





LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Tayeba, 2, daughter of Ibrahim of Ward No. 8 in the municipality.

Local sources said Tayeba fell in a pond nearby the house in the morning while her family members were unaware about it.

Later, they found her floating body in the pond.

She was rushed to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Tayeba dead.

BARISHAL: A minor girl and a man drowned in separate incidents in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Thursday.

A minor girl drowned in a water body in the upazila at noon.

The deceased was identified as Maria, 7, daughter of Khorshed Mia of Gachapara (Chitrapara) Village in Kotalipara Upazila of Gopalganj.

Local sources said Maria fell in a water body at noon. Later, the family members rescued her and took her to Agailjara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Earlier, a man drowned in a water body in Ramananderak Village of the upazila in the morning.

The deceased was identified as Buddhimanta Haldar, 57, son of late Gurudas Haldar of the area.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Agailjhara Police Station (PS) Mazharul Islam confirmed the incident.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Tauhidul Islam, 4, son of Taijul Islam of Kahuli Dakshin Para Village under Burail Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Tauhidul fell in a pond nearby the house at around 1pm while playing beside it.

Later, family members rescued him and took to Nandigram Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the minor child dead.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Tofajjal Hossain Mandol confirmed the incident.

NETRAKONA: Two minor girls drowned in a pond in Kendua Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Mariam, 5, daughter of Pavel Mia, and Tanisa Akter, 3, daughter of Sujan Mia, residents of Jurail Village in the upazila.

Police sources said they fell in a pond nearby their house in the morning when they were playing beside it.









After a while, family members rescued them from the pond and took to local Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the minor girls dead.

Kendua PS OC (Investigation) of confirmed the incident.



