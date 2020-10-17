Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 17 October, 2020, 2:27 PM
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Five minors among six drown in four districts

Published : Saturday, 17 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondents

Six persons including five minor children drowned in separate incidents in four districts- Bhola, Barishal, Bogura and Netrakona, in three days.
LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
The deceased was identified as Tayeba, 2, daughter of Ibrahim of Ward No. 8 in the municipality.
Local sources said Tayeba fell in a pond nearby the house in the morning while her family members were unaware about it.
Later, they found her floating body in the pond.
She was rushed to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Tayeba dead.
BARISHAL: A minor girl and a man drowned in separate incidents in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Thursday.
A minor girl drowned in a water body in the upazila at noon.
The deceased was identified as Maria, 7, daughter of Khorshed Mia of Gachapara (Chitrapara) Village in Kotalipara Upazila of Gopalganj.  
Local sources said Maria fell in a water body at noon. Later, the family members rescued her and took her to Agailjara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.
Earlier, a man drowned in a water body in Ramananderak Village of the upazila in the morning.
The deceased was identified as Buddhimanta Haldar, 57, son of late Gurudas Haldar of the area.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Agailjhara Police Station (PS) Mazharul Islam confirmed the incident.
NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.
The deceased was identified as Tauhidul Islam, 4, son of Taijul Islam of Kahuli Dakshin Para Village under Burail Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Tauhidul fell in a pond nearby the house at around 1pm while playing beside it.
Later, family members rescued him and took to Nandigram Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the minor child dead.
Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Tofajjal Hossain Mandol confirmed the incident.
NETRAKONA: Two minor girls drowned in a pond in Kendua Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The deceased were identified as Mariam, 5, daughter of Pavel Mia, and Tanisa Akter, 3, daughter of Sujan Mia, residents of Jurail Village in the upazila.
Police sources said they fell in a pond nearby their house in the morning when they were playing beside it.




After a while, family members rescued them from the pond and took to local Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the minor girls dead.
Kendua PS OC (Investigation) of confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cumilla ASP Azim-Ul-Ahsan at a press briefing at his office
Baraigram Press Club members accorded a reception to newly appointed OC Anwarul Haque
Shahparan murder case in Cumilla: Four including main accused held
30,000 stone lifters earn livelihood from Mahananda River
Five minors among six drown in four districts
Fishermen jailed, fined for catching hilsa in three districts
Seven nabbed with drugs in 4 districts
Green malta farming on Nalitabari hills


Latest News
'Something close' to genocide in Xinjiang: US
Armenian attack kills 12 civilians in Ganja, says Azerbaijan
Woman assaulted, raped in Patuakhali, family alleges
Police hold anti-rape rally in Manikchhari
Schoolboy 'commits suicide' in Thakurgaon
BNP agents 'driven out of polling stations': Salauddin Ahmed
Anti-rape long march reaches Feni
Biden sets fundraising record with $383 mn in September
Section 144 imposed in Faridpur sadar upazila
Myanmar: Most Rakhine voting stations will not operate in Nov election
Most Read News
Serious level of hunger persists in Bangladesh: GHI
Tea workers' wages increased by Tk 18
Bangladesh Army honours its officer in coma with Colonel rank
Gender issues, rape and rape culture
3 killed as train rams private car in Jashore
Country reports 15 more COVID deaths
Police to hold anti-rape rally on Saturday
Lovers found hanging from same rope
C-19: 15 die, 1,600 infected in 24 hours
Auto-rickshaw driver found dead
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft