Fishermen jailed, fined for catching hilsa in three districts





BHOLA: Separate mobile courts in four upazilas of the district jailed 12 fishermen and fined 15 others for violating the government ban on catching hilsa in two days.

A mobile court here on Thursday sentenced 12 fishermen to one year of imprisonment and fined six others Tk 30,000 for illegally catching hilsa from the Meghna River in Char Fasson and Monpura upazilas of the district.

District Fisheries Officer SM Azharul Islam, along with his team, conducted drives at different points of the river in the upazilas and detained them.

On the other hand, separate mobile courts in the district on Wednesday fined nine fishermen Tk 45,000 for catching hilsa illegally in Tazumuddin and Borhanuddin upazilas.

The mobile courts led by respective upazila nirbahi officers (UNO) also seized 11,200 metres of current net, a trawler and 12kg of hilsa during the drives in different upazilas.

Among the fishermen, seven were from Tazumuddin and two others from Borhanuddin upazilas.

District Fisheries Officer SM Azharul Islam confirmed the drives.

SIRAJGANJ: A mobile court here on Thursday night sentenced three fishermen to one year jail for catching hilsa illegally in Chauhali Upazila of the district.

Chauhali UNO and Executive Magistrate Mst Afsana Yasmin jailed them under the Fish Conservation Act, 1950.

The jailed fishermen are Selim, 25, son of late Salam Mandol, Saiful Islam, 21, son of Sanwar Hossain, and Md Kawsar, 22, son of Harun-ar-Rashid. They all are residents of Pakutia Village under Umarpur Union in the upazila.

The mobile court also seized 3,000 metres of current net during the drive and destroyed it later.

Upazila Acting Fisheries Officer Masum Billah was also present at that time.

BARISHAL: The district administration and the Fisheries Department, in separate drives in two days, fined some fishermen Tk 1 lakh for violating the government ban on catching hilsa.

A total of 63 drives were conducted in the district while three lakh metres of current net were seized to prevent catching the mother hilsa in the district.

The law-enforcers also seized a trawler, a fishing boat and 269kg of hilsa during this time.

In the meantime, two fishermen were sentenced in different terms for violating the government ban on catching hilsa.

Assistant Director of Barishal Divisional Fisheries Office Abdul Mannan confirmed the matter.

























