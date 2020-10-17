Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 17 October, 2020, 2:27 PM
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Fishermen jailed, fined for catching hilsa in three districts

Published : Saturday, 17 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Our Correspondents

A total of 17 fishermen were sentenced in different terms and 15 more fishermen fined Tk 1,75,000 for catching hilsa illegally in three districts- Bhola, Sirajganj and Barishal, in two days.
BHOLA: Separate mobile courts in four upazilas of the district jailed 12 fishermen and fined 15 others for violating the government ban on catching hilsa in two days.
A mobile court here on Thursday sentenced 12 fishermen to one year of imprisonment and fined six others Tk 30,000 for illegally catching hilsa from the Meghna River in Char Fasson and Monpura upazilas of the district.
District Fisheries Officer SM Azharul Islam, along with his team, conducted drives at different points of the river in the upazilas and detained them.
On the other hand, separate mobile courts in the district on Wednesday fined nine fishermen Tk 45,000 for catching hilsa illegally in Tazumuddin and Borhanuddin upazilas.
The mobile courts led by respective upazila nirbahi officers (UNO) also seized 11,200 metres of current net, a trawler and 12kg of hilsa during the drives in different upazilas.
Among the fishermen, seven were from Tazumuddin and two others from Borhanuddin upazilas.
District Fisheries Officer SM Azharul Islam confirmed the drives.
SIRAJGANJ: A mobile court here on Thursday night sentenced three fishermen to one year jail for catching hilsa illegally in Chauhali Upazila of the district.
Chauhali UNO and Executive Magistrate Mst Afsana Yasmin jailed them under the Fish Conservation Act, 1950.
The jailed fishermen are Selim, 25, son of late Salam Mandol, Saiful Islam, 21, son of Sanwar Hossain, and Md Kawsar, 22, son of Harun-ar-Rashid. They all are residents of Pakutia Village under Umarpur Union in the upazila.
The mobile court also seized 3,000 metres of current net during the drive and destroyed it later.
Upazila Acting Fisheries Officer Masum Billah was also present at that time.
BARISHAL:  The district administration and the Fisheries Department, in separate drives in two days, fined some fishermen Tk 1 lakh for violating the government ban on catching hilsa.
A total of 63 drives were conducted in the district while three lakh metres of current net were seized to prevent catching the mother hilsa in the district.
The law-enforcers also seized a trawler, a fishing boat and 269kg of hilsa during this time.
In the meantime, two fishermen were sentenced in different terms for violating the government ban on catching hilsa.
Assistant Director of Barishal Divisional Fisheries Office Abdul Mannan confirmed the matter.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cumilla ASP Azim-Ul-Ahsan at a press briefing at his office
Baraigram Press Club members accorded a reception to newly appointed OC Anwarul Haque
Shahparan murder case in Cumilla: Four including main accused held
30,000 stone lifters earn livelihood from Mahananda River
Five minors among six drown in four districts
Fishermen jailed, fined for catching hilsa in three districts
Seven nabbed with drugs in 4 districts
Green malta farming on Nalitabari hills


Latest News
'Something close' to genocide in Xinjiang: US
Armenian attack kills 12 civilians in Ganja, says Azerbaijan
Woman assaulted, raped in Patuakhali, family alleges
Police hold anti-rape rally in Manikchhari
Schoolboy 'commits suicide' in Thakurgaon
BNP agents 'driven out of polling stations': Salauddin Ahmed
Anti-rape long march reaches Feni
Biden sets fundraising record with $383 mn in September
Section 144 imposed in Faridpur sadar upazila
Myanmar: Most Rakhine voting stations will not operate in Nov election
Most Read News
Serious level of hunger persists in Bangladesh: GHI
Tea workers' wages increased by Tk 18
Bangladesh Army honours its officer in coma with Colonel rank
Gender issues, rape and rape culture
3 killed as train rams private car in Jashore
Country reports 15 more COVID deaths
Police to hold anti-rape rally on Saturday
Lovers found hanging from same rope
C-19: 15 die, 1,600 infected in 24 hours
Auto-rickshaw driver found dead
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft