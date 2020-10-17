Video
Seven nabbed with drugs in 4 districts

Published : Saturday, 17 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Our Correspondents

Seven persons including a couple were arrested with drugs in separate drives in four districts- Patuakhali, Barishal, Bhola and Sirajganj, in four days.
PATUAKHALI: Police arrested a drug trader with 20 yaba tablets from Dashmina Upazila in the district on Thursday evening.
The arrested person is Md Kabir Hossain, 41, son of late A Rahman Khalifa, a resident of Uttar Bashbaria Village in the upazila.
Police sources said on information, a team of the law-enforcer led by Sub-Inspector Md A Rahim Khan conducted a drive in Maddhya Bashbaria Village in the evening and arrested Kabir with the yaba tablets.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dashmina Police Station (PS) Md Jashim confirmed the matter adding that, a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed in this connection.
BARISHAL: Police arrested a couple with 512gm of hemp from Gournadi Upazila in the district on Wednesday night.
The arrested persons are Karim Chokdar, 49, and his wife Rina Begum, 35, residents of Kosba Village in the upazila.
Gournadi Model PS OC Afzal Hossain said on information, a team of police conducted a drive in Kosba area at night and arrested the couple with hemp filled in a silver jar. 
After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with the PS, the arrested were sent to jail following a court order on Thursday noon, the OC added.
BHOLA: Two persons were arrested with drugs in Sadar and Lalmohan upazilas of the district on Wednesday.
Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested a man with 350 yaba tablets from Sadar Upazila on Wednesday night.
The arrested person is Md Nazim Khandaker, 30, son Md Siddique Khandaker, a resident of Charlamachhi Village under Uttar Dighaldi Union in the upazila.
District DB Police OC Md Shahidul Islam said on information, a team of DB police conducted a drive in Uttar Dighaldi area at night and arrested Nazim with the yaba tablets.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Bhola Sadar Model PS in this connection, the OC added.  
On the other hand, police arrested a young man with 25gm of hemp from Lalmohan Upazila in the district on Wednesday noon.
The arrested person is Abul Kalam, son of Ratan Farazi, a resident of Kalma Union in the upazila.
Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcer led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Mahmudul Hasan conducted a drive in Charsakina Village under Kalma Union at noon and arrested Abul Kalam with hemp.
Lalmohan PS SI Mahmudul Hasan confirmed the matter adding that, a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed in this connection.
SIRAJGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained two persons along with 40kg of hemp in the district.
RAB-12 Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police Pranab Kumar Sarkar confirmed the matter in a press release on Tuesday morning.
The detainees are Alam Hossain, 26, and Faridul Islam, 31. On information, a team of elite force set up a check-post in Baghabari area on the Bagura-Nagarbari Road on Monday night.
The arrested were handed over to Shajadpur PS on Tuesday morning after filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act.


