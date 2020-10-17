Green malta farming on Nalitabari hills

Video
Published : Saturday, 17 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Our Correspondent

NALITABARI, SHERPUR, Oct 16: Green malta is being cultivated on the bordering Garo hills of Nalitabari Upazila in the district.
Once, these hills were full of shrubs. Now, under social plantation programme and individual initiatives, small and big malta orchards have been created. These malta farming areas belong to the Department of Forest.
A malta grower Shawkat Alam of Batkuchi Burunga Village under Poragaon Union in the upazila has raised a malta garden there. Shawkat is a resident of Gazipur District. He purchased seven-acre lands here and raised a farm of malta and mixed fruits. He is getting financial benefit from the farm.
Shawkat Alam said, "I came to the Garo hills in 2012 and saw huge potential of malta farming. So, I purchased the lands. I collected malta saplings from the Germplasm Centre of Bangladesh Agriculture University in Mymensingh."
He also said, "I planted 2,000 saplings in three-acre lands. I nurtured my farm properly. For two years, I have been selling malta after meeting my family's demand. Per kg malta is selling at Tk 120 to 140 in local markets. My produced malta is poison-free."
He further said, "By applying chemical, malta fruits can be made yellowish. In the rest of my lands, I have cultivated lemon, banana, Amrapali mango and medicinal plants. Following me, others like Hajji Mosharraf Hossen and Asaduzzaman Asad have started commercial malta farming in the locality."
Nalitabari Upazila Agriculture Officer Alamgir Kabir said the soil of Nalitabari Garo hills is suitable for malta farming. The BARI-1 variety of green malta is being farmed here, which is very tasty and nutrition-rich.
He also said, "Some 150 to 170 fruits grow in a malta plant. Its profitable farming is increasing the number of malta growers here. We are providing all out assistance to the malta growers."


