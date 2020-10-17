

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR, Oct 16: AKM Zafar Ali, ex-chairman of Shialkathi Union in Kawkhali Upazila of the district, also vice-president of upazila Jatiya Party and ex-chairman of Bangladesh Rural Development Board, died in a local hospital on Thursday night. He was 67.His first namaz-e-janaza was held after Juma prayers on Kawkhali Government Boys School premises. The second one was held on Jolagati Fazil Madrasa premises in Shialkathi.He left behind wife, two sons, two daughters and many well-wishers to mourn his death.