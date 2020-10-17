Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 17 October, 2020, 2:26 PM
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Obituary

Published : Saturday, 17 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondent

Obituary

Obituary

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR, Oct 16: AKM Zafar Ali, ex-chairman of Shialkathi Union in Kawkhali Upazila of the district, also vice-president of upazila Jatiya Party and ex-chairman of Bangladesh Rural Development Board, died in a local hospital on Thursday night. He was 67.
His first namaz-e-janaza was held after Juma prayers on Kawkhali Government Boys School premises. The second one was held on Jolagati Fazil Madrasa premises in Shialkathi.
He left behind wife, two sons, two daughters and many well-wishers to mourn his death.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cumilla ASP Azim-Ul-Ahsan at a press briefing at his office
Baraigram Press Club members accorded a reception to newly appointed OC Anwarul Haque
Shahparan murder case in Cumilla: Four including main accused held
30,000 stone lifters earn livelihood from Mahananda River
Five minors among six drown in four districts
Fishermen jailed, fined for catching hilsa in three districts
Seven nabbed with drugs in 4 districts
Green malta farming on Nalitabari hills


Latest News
'Something close' to genocide in Xinjiang: US
Armenian attack kills 12 civilians in Ganja, says Azerbaijan
Woman assaulted, raped in Patuakhali, family alleges
Police hold anti-rape rally in Manikchhari
Schoolboy 'commits suicide' in Thakurgaon
BNP agents 'driven out of polling stations': Salauddin Ahmed
Anti-rape long march reaches Feni
Biden sets fundraising record with $383 mn in September
Section 144 imposed in Faridpur sadar upazila
Myanmar: Most Rakhine voting stations will not operate in Nov election
Most Read News
Serious level of hunger persists in Bangladesh: GHI
Tea workers' wages increased by Tk 18
Bangladesh Army honours its officer in coma with Colonel rank
Gender issues, rape and rape culture
3 killed as train rams private car in Jashore
Country reports 15 more COVID deaths
Police to hold anti-rape rally on Saturday
Lovers found hanging from same rope
C-19: 15 die, 1,600 infected in 24 hours
Auto-rickshaw driver found dead
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft