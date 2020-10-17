Video
World Food Day observed

Published : Saturday, 17 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondents

To mark the World Food Day-2020, a virtual meeting was held in the conference room of DC office in Pirojpur town on Friday. photo: observer

The World Food Day-2020 was observed in the    country as elsewhere in the globe on Friday with the theme "Grow, nourish, sustain. Together. Our actions are our future".
PIROJPUR: To mark the day, district administration and district food office jointly organised a discussion meeting in the conference room of the DC office.
Prime Minister (PM) Sheikh Hasina was virtually connected in the programme as chief guest while DC Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain was in the chair.
The PM said the government is working hard to ensure food for all. During pandemic the government provided incentives to people of almost all sectors.
Among others, Additional DC (General) Kazi Saleh Muntanjir, and Additional Police Super Mollah Azad Hossain also attended the meeting.
DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: To mark the day, Department of Agricultural Extension in the upazila organised a virtual discussion meeting in the     morning.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer Ganapati Roy was chief guest at the meeting while Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Selim Reza chaired it.
Agriculture Extension Officer Md Asaduzzaman Asad moderated the programme.
It was addressed, among others, by Upazila Food Controller Md Ataur Rahman, Fisheries Extension Officer Mahbub Rahman, Assistant Botany Preservation Officer Alef Uddin, and journalists Harun Al Rashid and Abu Musa Swapan.


