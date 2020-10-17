Video
Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts

Published : Saturday, 17 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Our Correspondents

Two housewives allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Meherpur and Barishal, on Thursday.
MEHERPUR: A housewife reportedly committed suicide by setting herself on fire in Gangni Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
Deceased Rubina Khatun, 20, was the wife of Milon Hossain. The couple lived in a rented house in Bamandi Bazar area of the upazila.
The deceased's husband and his family fled leaving the body at Meherpur General Hospital on Friday morning.
Meanwhile, the deceased's father alleged that his daughter was killed by her in-laws for dowry.
House owner Shamima Akter said the couple were locked into an altercation on Thursday evening over cooking.
Later, Shamima allegedly poured kerosene on her body at around 9pm and set herself on fire.
She was rushed to a local hospital and, later, shifted to Meherpur General Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
BARISHAL: A housewife reportedly committed suicide in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
Deceased Raj Laxmi Roy, 50, was the wife of Krishna Kanta Roy, a resident of Razihar Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Raj Laxmi drank poison at home in the morning over family feud.
Later, she was taken to Agailjhara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.


