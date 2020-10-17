Ten found dead in eight districts





BOGURA: Police recovered the body of a battery-run auto-rickshaw driver from a paddy field in Adamdighi Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Nayeem Hossain, 26, son of Nasir Uddin, a resident of Karai Village in the upazila.

Police sources said locals spotted the body in a paddy field in the area at around 8pm and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Adamdighi Police Station (PS) Jalal Uddin confirmed the incident adding that, the reason behind his death is still sketchy.

NARAYANGANJ: Police recovered the body of a madrasa student from a hole in Araihazar Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Tanzina Akhter, 14, a student of local Qawmi madrasa. She was the daughter of Aftab Uddin, a resident of Ramchandradi area in the upazila.

The deceased's father said his daughter went missing after Fazr prayer on Thursday.

Later, they found her body in a hole nearby the house.

"Someone might have kept her inside the hole after killing," he added.

Gopaldi Investigation Centre In-Charge Azhar Uddin said the girl might have killed after rape in a planned way early Thursday.

Police recovered the body and sent it to Narayanganj General Hospital for an autopsy, the official added.

BHOLA: Police recovered the body of a man from a pond in Borhanuddin Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The deceased was identified as Md Helal, 50, a resident of Ward No. 6 under Dakshin Joynagar Union in Daulatkhan Upazila.

Borhanuddin PS OC Mohammad Mazharul Amin said locals saw his body floating in a pond in Azad Bazar area under Kutuba Union at noon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bhola Sadar General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The reason behind his death will be known after getting autopsy report, the OC added.

RAJSHAHI: Police recovered the floating body of a man from a pond in Puthia Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sujan Ali, 32, son of Md Sharif Pramanik, a resident of Kathalbaria Village in the upazila.

Quoting family members, Puthia PS OC Rezaul Islam said Sujan went missing on Wednesday morning.

Later, locals spotted his body in Shyamsagar Pond in Puthia Rajbari area in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.

An unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.

THAKURGAON: Police recovered the floating bodies of a woman and her two children from a pond in Ranisankail Upazila of the district early Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Arida Khatun, 32, wife of Akber Hossain, her daughter Ankhi, 11, and son Arafat, 4.

The inhabitants of Shialdangi Village found the floating bodies in the pond at early hours and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

Ranisankail PS OC SM Jahid Iqbal confirmed the incident.

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Police recovered the hanging body of a schoolgirl from Charkadira area in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Rahima Akhter Lamia, 11, a third grader at Pashchim Charkadira Government Primary Schhool. She was the daughter of Abdur Rahim of the area.

Police sources said locals saw her body hanging from a mango tree nearby the house in the evening and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Kamalnagar PS OC Mohammad Nurul Absar confirmed the incident adding that, the reason behind her death would be known after getting autopsy report.

MANIKGANJ: Police recovered the body of a housewife from Gheor Upazila in the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Babli Akhter, 22, wife of an expatriate saiful Islam of Kusta Village in the upazila.

The deceased's relatives alleged that Babli was murdered while her in-laws claimed that she committed suicide.

Police sources said they recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy to ascertain the reason of the death.

MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON: Police recovered the body of a newly married man from a pond in Mohadevpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Anwar Hossain, 30, son of late Osman Ali, a resident of Jothari Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Anwar got married on October 10. On Tuesday night, he went out of home for nature's call, but did not return.

Later, locals spotted his body in a pond nearby the house in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Mohadevpur PS OC Md Nazrul Islam Juwel confirmed the incident adding that, an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.























