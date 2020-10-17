Video
Fuel depot, rope factory burnt in two districts

Published : Saturday, 17 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Our Correspondents

A fuel depot and a rope factory were gutted in fire in separate incidents in two districts- Rajshahi and Pirojpur, in two days. 
RAJSHAHI: A fuel depot in Durgapur Upazila of the district was gutted in a devastating fire on Thursday midnight.
A youth identified as Khademul Islam, 28, who along with some other locals were trying to extinguish the fire, was injured in the incident.
Injured Khademul was now undergoing treatment at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.
Police and local sources said some of the adjacent shops, stores and a fuel carrying tank lorry were also burnt in the fire which originated from remains of the cigarette fire.
On information, two fire-fighting units from Durgapur and Puthia upazilas headquarters rushed to the spot and brought the flame under control after around two hours of effort.
Fire Fighting Team Leader Ashraful Haque said the fire started in the depot named Khadem Enterprise at night when fuel oil was unloading from the tank lorry, and it spread to the adjacent shops and installations within a very short time.
PIROJPUR: A rope factory was gutted in fire in Kourikhara BSCIC Industrial area at Miarhat in Nesarabad Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.
Fire Service Station Officer Arifuzzman Sheikh said on information that the factory was caught up by fire, the fire service members rushed to the spot at night and controlled the flame after two hours of hectic effort.
 The fire might have originated from electric short circuit. Manager of the industry Tota Mia said no one was inside the industry when fire began.
According to the owner of the industry, the fire damaged goods worth about       Tk 1 crore.


