High vegetable prices hit M’bazar townies hard





Many people had to cut the demand of vegetables of their respective families up to 50 to 60 per cent.

While talking to The Daily Observer, Md Salauddin, a guest teacher of Srimongal Government College, living in a joint family, said during the Covid-19 pandemic, their family faced income deficit, and now the price-hike of vegetables has increased their sufferings.

Shailen Roy, a social worker of Moulvibazar Town, told The Daily Observer that price-hike has compelled him to cut four-thirds of his family's vegetable demand.

Most of the vegetables are supplied to Moulvibazar from different districts, but excessive rainfall decreased production in those districts, which caused supply crunch to Moulvibazar markets.

Visiting different kitchen markets including Paschim Bazaar, TC Market and Chandnighat Market in Moulvibazar Town on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, this correspondent came to know that vegetables are being sold at high prices for the last two weeks.

It was found that per kg green chilli was selling at Tk 200 to 220, papaya at Tk 30 to 40, potato at Tk 45 to 50, lady's finger at Tk 50 to 60, pointed gourd at Tk 40 to 50, cabbage at Tk 70 to 80, cauliflower at Tk 130 to 140, tomato at Tk 80 to 110, red spinach at Tk 50 to 60, carrot at Tk 70 to 80, radish at Tk 60 to 70, and arum at 50 to 60.

Many vegetable retailers including Ahsanul Haque at TC Market said the prices of vegetables have increased due to short supply.

























MOULVIBAZAR, Oct 16: People of low-income groups are suffering much for price hike of vegetables in local markets.Many people had to cut the demand of vegetables of their respective families up to 50 to 60 per cent.While talking to The Daily Observer, Md Salauddin, a guest teacher of Srimongal Government College, living in a joint family, said during the Covid-19 pandemic, their family faced income deficit, and now the price-hike of vegetables has increased their sufferings.Shailen Roy, a social worker of Moulvibazar Town, told The Daily Observer that price-hike has compelled him to cut four-thirds of his family's vegetable demand.Most of the vegetables are supplied to Moulvibazar from different districts, but excessive rainfall decreased production in those districts, which caused supply crunch to Moulvibazar markets.Visiting different kitchen markets including Paschim Bazaar, TC Market and Chandnighat Market in Moulvibazar Town on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, this correspondent came to know that vegetables are being sold at high prices for the last two weeks.It was found that per kg green chilli was selling at Tk 200 to 220, papaya at Tk 30 to 40, potato at Tk 45 to 50, lady's finger at Tk 50 to 60, pointed gourd at Tk 40 to 50, cabbage at Tk 70 to 80, cauliflower at Tk 130 to 140, tomato at Tk 80 to 110, red spinach at Tk 50 to 60, carrot at Tk 70 to 80, radish at Tk 60 to 70, and arum at 50 to 60.Many vegetable retailers including Ahsanul Haque at TC Market said the prices of vegetables have increased due to short supply.