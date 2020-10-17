Video
Teach children values and norms

Published : Saturday, 17 October, 2020

Dear Sir

Children are naturally imitators. They grow up adapting to their surroundings. Children who grow up in a good environment grow up with sound mentality. A child's behavior is greatly influenced by his family, teachers, friends or neighbors. Parents are the ideal of the child. Therefore, they should always treat the child in a simple, friendly manner.

Parents must help the child to face new challenges in new situation and create ideal and moral values in them. Teachers play a big role in shaping the character of children. Children imitate teachers consciously or unconsciously. They should be encouraged to read various books from an early age. They should be interested in knowing the biographies of famous scholars. As a result, they will learn to be truthful, forgiving, grateful, generous, or just.

The child needs to be taught the mentality of sharing. If children see family members talking to each other with respect, they also learn to respect other people. Importantly, values are one of the elements of civilization and culture. If the family members are aware, it is possible to raise children with good social values and norms.





Mamun Hossain Agun
Department of Political Science
Dhaka College


