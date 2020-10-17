Post C-19 eradication of poverty: Formidable challenges ahead



Kazi Asszad Hossan



With the unrelenting show of pandemic, the situation has been further exacerbated. Contradiction is, our world have enough resources to feed its 7 Billion people. The scourge is, however, the stark inequality in wealth between poorer and richer segment of the society.



Globally, the number of people living in extreme poverty declined from 36 per cent in 1990 to 10 per cent in 2015. But the pace of change is decelerating and the COVID-19 crisis risks reversing decades of progress in the fight against poverty. New research published by the UNU World Institute for Development Economics Research warns that the economic fallout from the global pandemic could increase global poverty by as much as half a billion people, or 8 per cent of the total human population. This would be the first time that poverty has increased globally in thirty years, since 1990.



The World Bank warned that as many as 115 million people could be pushed into extreme poverty (defined as living on less than $1.90 a day) this year due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. That would mean that 9.1-9.4 per cent of the world's population would be living under extreme poverty this year, about the same as 2017's 9.2 per cent and representing the first rise in the extreme poverty percentage in about 20 years.



Besides, post-covid-19 vulnerability for South Asian countries like Bangladesh would be combating poverty. Bangladesh's poverty rate is over 20 per cent. According to estimation, the poverty rate may go up to 41 per cent, which would erase government achievements in poverty reduction of the last decade. Thus, post-covid poverty poses a formidable challenge to policy makers of Bangladesh.



Without urgent socio-economic responses, global suffering will escalate, jeopardizing lives and livelihoods for years to come. Immediate development responses in this crisis must be undertaken with an eye to the future. Development trajectories in the long-term will be affected by the choices countries make now and the support they receive.



Post C-19 eradication of poverty: Formidable challenges ahead

The COVID-19 crisis impacts the world's poorest and vulnerable hardest, with significant intergenerational implications for poor families. As demonstrated during the 2008 financial crisis, countries with strong social protection systems and basic services suffered the least and recovered the fastest. Over the next few months, governments around the world will need to adapt, extend and scale-up cash transfers, food assistance programmes, social insurance programmes and child benefits to support families, among others.



In order to reverse this serious setback to development progress and poverty reduction, countries will need to prepare for a different post-corona economy, by allowing capital, labour, skills, and innovation to move into new businesses and sectors. Failure to act comprehensively and urgently will create even bigger challenges in future. Governments' stimulus and recovery packages are already shaping the future. But leaders across all sectors of society should recognize this moment as a rare chance to build a more inclusive and sustainable world, which will be possible only if we end poverty in all its forms.



The poor and other vulnerable groups are suffering the most negative consequences from the COVID-19 pandemic. In response, many governments are rapidly expanding social protection programs. Dan Gilligan, an IFPRI economist, describes why safety nets are essential tools in this global emergency. Targeted social safety nets for the poor are central to the effort to stifle these negative impacts and protect the substantial gains made globally in the fight against poverty.



However, for countries that have had initial successes using social safety nets to respond to the pandemic, significant challenges remain. For most, the fiscal cost is the greatest of these; continuing transfers beyond a few months will be difficult. Yet the pandemic and its economic consequences may drag on, or return later this year after a failed reopening.



National governments can't do this alone, of course. The magnitude of the challenge demands collective action on the part of businesses, nongovernmental and civil-society organizations, and philanthropists. Now is the time to back words with action. Leaders must demonstrate grit, determination, and endurance, and combine boldness with pragmatism. Mobilizing all sectors of society around the common cause of ending poverty will benefit not just the poor but also the broader economy.



In the wake of World War II, Eleanor Roosevelt noted that, "We cannot tell from day to day what may come. This is no ordinary time. No time for weighing anything, except what we can best do for the country as a whole." In these challenging times, humanity has an opportunity to come together in solidarity on behalf of those left behind, and to act with vision and determination to end poverty in all its dimensions everywhere.



Moreover, COVID-19 has exacerbated already a sorry state of poverty in the world. It, thus, further put the attainment of SDG-1 into uncertainty. For surmounting this biggest threat facing humanity, governments around the world need to move in coordination under supervision of international organizations. Besides, governments should take social-safety net and other welfare measures to relieve vast numbers of people from poverty.

The writer is a student, University of Dhaka

























