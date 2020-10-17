Rape in todays Bangladesh



A T M Rezaul Hoque



* Uncontrolled sexual desire, feeling superior to women, expression of power, revenge, getting opportunity and recapture control are some of the reasons behind rapes.

* It is also a combination of passion, lack of empathy, anger and frustration and a desire to dominate. Most of the rapist belief that "sex is men's entitlement" and they sexually abuse women to channel their anger or punish the women, and some of them do it "just for fun". But, the consent is never taken from the female side.

* Another important cause for rape is the less severe punishment for rapists. Sometimes, the government's concern authority show negligence and fail to get a medical examination for the victim in adequate time, i.e., slow criminal justice system. As a result, the case again becomes weak.

* When a woman called to the police station for interrogation she even mentally raped several times. Because, there is no special provision that female police will write her complaint. Sometimes, the victims of this incident experienced verbal abuse from the male officer. So, they refused to lodge the case for avoiding offence.

* The rape incidents are the manifestation of instability in the society and there is a serious lack of moral education. Girls and women of 15-30 age groups are the major victims of rape while 'gang-rape' in most of the cases was committed in revenge.

* Social media is also responsible for generating sexual desire making sexual contents available and the desire in many cases was met by rape incidents. Moreover, abuse of internet and pornography addiction not only destroys morality of youth but also encourage them to perform unsocial activities.

* It is also observed that, most of the rapes were not committed by organized criminals rather it took place when the victim became vulnerable during her movement outside or staying in a room.Again, lack of social safety network, social bolding within the community,lack of family bonding and family conservativeness also created scopes for the criminals for committing crimes.

* Again, unemployment, drug addiction, political influence and delayed justice delivery and lack of red-light districts are the major reasons for the rising trend of rape.

* It also appears that, the rape victims did not seek justice in fear of meeting with violent extortion from community leaders and powerful parties linked to the accused.Even Some victims also face shocking penalty from religious hypocrites and selfish society leaders for alleged contamination or being indecently dressed. Therefore, vast majority of rape victims are prohibited from accessing justice, which in turn creates a culture of freedom for rapists.

* It also argued that, a married woman aged over 13 has no right to reparation even if subjected to sexual intercourse against her will by her husband. Therefore, spousal violence and forcible sex within marriage are common. Here, the only risk factor is the presence of people with perverted minds.

Rate of sexual harassment and rape are increasing at alarming way in Bangladesh. Society and government have to take some steps for reducing rate of rape in country. The following could be recommended:



* Social awareness is firstly needed for decreasing the rate of rape from society. Moreover, society should confine our youth from abusing of modern technology and also have to raise awareness among them about the bad effects of abusing internet.

* Pornography is another cause of increasing rape rate in country. So, government has to take proper steps closing the websites of pornography.

* Government should ensure security of girls and women in our society and also ensure rule of law against rapists or assaulters and have to ensure the highest punishment against this crime. Rapist must be hanged till death to set an example for the common minded. All punishment system should be free of political influence.

* Have to develop a dedicated website to record rape complaints online, while having their personal information treated with due confidentiality and ensure prompt action for any law enforcement agencies.

* Disseminate a national hotline number for reporting violence against women, girls and children through print, electronic and social media and incorporate content on gender equality, and sexual and reproductive health and rights into school and madrasa curricula.

* Provide training exercises aimed at creating gender-sensitivity for judges and lawyers, particularly when they are dealing with rape victims.There should be a focus on the modesty and honor of a woman to judge if a crime has been committed. A list of lawyers willing to help with these cases should also be available at every police station.

* Sometimes, a rapist is forced to marry the girl he raped. Here, state should take a fresh commitment to the realization of women's equal rights so that the assault and sequence within marriage and marital rape could be stopped.

* The first point of contact for reporting any case of violence against women is the police. Therefore, it is necessary to set up a separate cell or team in every police station to deal with the issues of sexual harassment headed by female police officers.

* Clinical management and health service providers should be more equipped to handle sexual and gender-based violence with prompt initiatives.

* Wecould invest more in data and research and ensure that our initiatives and interventions in such cases are always documented by evidence.

* The evidences of rape fade away with course of time. Therefore, filing of charge sheet must be prompt and trial must take place on a day-to-day basis.

* Provision for compensating the rape victims by the state should be ensured and the word 'Dhorshita' must be changed to a garbed.



We may also consider the following:

a. Total structural change of social attitude

b. Law enforcement should be such that - rapist would be feared of having such crime

c. Rapist or his family should be avoided by the society

d. Rapist should thru from political shelter

e. We could rehabilitate the victim with the money gained from the rapist as penalty

f. Local "SalishiBichar" should be strictly confined

g. From early age girls should be trained in self-defense system



Finally, we have to ensure women's empowerment, the key to social revolution. An increasing number of empowered women would challenge the violence and contribute to the social justice.

Dr A T M Rezaul Hoque is a Professor, Department of Economics, Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University







































