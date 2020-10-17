

Lizi Rahman



In recent years, early voting has grown quite popular in the USA. People can vote in whatever way or whichever day is convenient for them. They can vote by mail from home or abroad, or vote in-person at a polling place ahead of the Election Day, or vote in-person at a polling place on Election Day. Early voting makes it more convenient for Americans who may not be able to make it to polling places on Election Day. This practice is designed to increase voter participation as well as avoid overcrowding at polling places.



Out of 50 states, 39 states plus the District of Columbia (Washington DC) offer voters the option of casting ballots in advance of the general election. Six states - New Hampshire, Connecticut, South Carolina, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Missouri - do not allow in-person early voting. People can cast their votes either by mail-in voting, or by in-person voting on Election Day. Five states--Colorado, Hawaii, Utah, Oregon and Washington--conduct all-mail voting only. In-person voting, early or on Election Day, is not allowed in these states because of harsh weather and inconvenience in travelling.



Early voting does not fall on the same day in all the states. Some states have early voting as early as 46 days before the Election Day, and some states have it as close as ten days before the Election Day. Others are somewhere in between.



Election officials around the country are reporting record number of early voting in this year. Voters are eager to exercise their constitutional right of voting. Because of the pandemic, more people preferred to vote by mail in this year, but Trump's rigorous attempts to make it difficult to vote by mail drove voters to early voting. Trump has been trying to block mail-in ballots by claiming it as fraud and is successful in limiting the time frame for counting those ballots when they are returned.



Trump appointed Post Master General dismantled numerous sorting machines around the battleground states and made several changes inside the postal department to cause disruption in timely mail delivery. Because of all these, people lost faith on mail-in voting. Instead they chose to deliver their mail-in ballots in person or go for an in-person early voting.



There are reports of people waiting in long lines all over the country for hours particularly on the first day of in-person early voting. For many of them, voting was an ordeal, marked by long waits and faulty systems. But it didn't deter millions of Americans who couldn't wait to vote after the four years of Trumpism which shocked the country, and infuriated large parts of the country. They can't wait for a regime change.



In Georgia, more than 128,590 people arrived at the polls on Monday to cast an early vote in-person, smashing the state's record for a first day of early voter turnout. People had to wait for as long as 10 hours in seemingly endless lines. There were some voting machine glitches that slowed down voting at one supersite in Atlanta. Vast numbers of voters stuck it out in an inspiring display of determination, when wait times again stretched for hours on Tuesday.



In North Carolina, nearly 1 in 5 of roughly 500,000 who have returned mail ballots so far did not vote in the last presidential election. In Michigan, more than 1 million people, roughly one-fourth of total turnout in 2016, have already voted. In Texas, 1million people voted on Monday. Some Texas voters faced three-hour waits. Also on Tuesday, Virginia's voter-registration system collapsed on the last day to register.



It was more of the same in Texas, where over 128,000 voters showed up on the first day of in-person early voting in Harris County--the state's most-populous and the home of Houston. In Texas on Tuesday, the governor has pushed to stop voters from having another option when casting their ballots. He has fought in court to only allow one drop-off box for mail-in votes per county, a move that might've prevented some voters from deciding to wait in line all day to vote in-person.

This decision has earned widespread claims of voter suppression. In California State Republican Party propped up unauthorized ballot drop boxes in various locations around the state. Elsewhere, early voters endured long lines, sometimes snaking around buildings, according to local reports.



Of the roughly 3.5 million voters who have cast ballots in Florida, Iowa, Maine, Kentucky, North Carolina and Pennsylvania, registered Democrats outnumbered Republicans by roughly 2 to 1, according to a Washington Post analysis. Additionally, those who have voted include disproportionate numbers of Black voters and women, according to state data.



According to a Post-ABC poll, a 64 per cent majority of likely voters supporting Biden said they planned to vote early. Among likely voters supporting Trump, a 61 per cent majority planned to vote on Election Day. Just 26 per cent of Democrats said they planned to vote in person on Election Day, compared with 56 per cent of Republicans, according to polling of likely voters in 11 battleground states conducted by The New York Times and Siena College. Trump campaign is saying Trump supporters will flood the polling places on Election Day. Biden camp is saying election is too close.



Recent polls show Biden has built a double-digit lead nationally and widened his leads in several key battleground states. Latest NPR/PBS/Marist poll shows Biden is leading Trump by 12 percentage points, 54%-42%.



On Wednesday, both the presidential contenders appeared in front of the voters at two separate town hall meetings. NBC News held one with Trump in Miami and ABC News held one with Biden in Philadelphia. The contrast between these two candidates was very stark. One explaining policies in a calm and confident tone and the other one was evading truth, getting angry and shouting. Next Thursday, Oct 22, both Trump and Biden will appear together at a debate in Nashville.

Lizi Rahman is a columnist, author, educator and activist living in New York



























