Two housewives killed over family feud in 2-dist





In Jhalakathi, police claimed to have arrested 32-year-old Md Miraj Akon on charges of killing his wife, 20-year-old Ireen Aktar, in Hailakathi village of Rajapur.









Officer-in-charge of Rajapur police station Md Shahidul Islam said that Ireen was found unconscious by her father when he had gone to her parents-in-law's house on Thursday. "She was immediately rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead."

Ireen, the OC said, had been subjected to torture by Md Miraj since their marriage two years back. The arrest came on the basis of a complaint by the woman's father. The couple has a seven-month-old baby.

In the second case of crime in Sylhet, Fatema Begum was found dead in Kalinagar Agfoud village of Kanaighat upazila early on Friday.

