Two held with firearms in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 16: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested two alleged terrorists with a foreign-made pistol, two round bullets and Magazine from Shikdartak crossing under Raozan upazila of the district on Friday.

The arrested were identified as Akash Das, 25, hailed from Raozan upazila of the district and Ariful Islam, 25, hailed from Goashildanga area in the city.

According to the RAB, there are several cases including terrorism activities and harassment of innocent people were pending against them with different police stations in the city and district.



















