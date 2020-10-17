‘Govt ready to face any disaster’





"People have no way in preventing disasters but we can stand by each other after the disasters. The government stands by the people of the country in dealing with disasters by adopting various approaches like giving food stuffs or financial aid to the disaster-affected families, repairing roads or other infrastructural bodies," he said while visiting flood affected roads and bridges in Joyram area under Soundordigi and Changthi unions of Debiganj upazila here this noon.

Most of the vulnerable roads and bridges in remote areas have newly been constructed under the dynamic leadership of the present government, the minister said, adding "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working relentlessly for the wellbeing of the countrymen."

On the occasion, Sujon has announced to build the Joyram Bridge and reconstruction of a one-kilometer damaged road adjacent to the bridge. He also gave an order to the LGED for taking necessary steps to start the work as soon as possible.

Later, the minister visited the land to build a Silo go down that will hold 5000-tonne of food grains at Dandapal union in Debiganj upazila.

Executive Engineer of Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) Md Samchuzzaman, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Safiqul Islam, District Food Controller Monirul Islam, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Debiganj Prottoy Hasan, Upazila Engineer Mominul Islam, Upazila Awami League President Gias Uddin Chowdary and its General Secretary Hasnat zaman were accompanied the minister while visiting the land. -BSS

















PANCHAGARH, Oct 16: The Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujon on Friday said the government has ready to face any kinds of disaster like flood, cyclone etc. or also the pandemic situation that happened naturally."People have no way in preventing disasters but we can stand by each other after the disasters. The government stands by the people of the country in dealing with disasters by adopting various approaches like giving food stuffs or financial aid to the disaster-affected families, repairing roads or other infrastructural bodies," he said while visiting flood affected roads and bridges in Joyram area under Soundordigi and Changthi unions of Debiganj upazila here this noon.Most of the vulnerable roads and bridges in remote areas have newly been constructed under the dynamic leadership of the present government, the minister said, adding "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working relentlessly for the wellbeing of the countrymen."On the occasion, Sujon has announced to build the Joyram Bridge and reconstruction of a one-kilometer damaged road adjacent to the bridge. He also gave an order to the LGED for taking necessary steps to start the work as soon as possible.Later, the minister visited the land to build a Silo go down that will hold 5000-tonne of food grains at Dandapal union in Debiganj upazila.Executive Engineer of Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) Md Samchuzzaman, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Safiqul Islam, District Food Controller Monirul Islam, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Debiganj Prottoy Hasan, Upazila Engineer Mominul Islam, Upazila Awami League President Gias Uddin Chowdary and its General Secretary Hasnat zaman were accompanied the minister while visiting the land. -BSS