Saturday, 17 October, 2020, 2:25 PM
Nat'l moon sighting body meets today

Published : Saturday, 17 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

A meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee will be held today to fix the date of the holy Eid-e Miladunnabi of Hijri 1442 and review reports of moon sighting of Rabiul Awal month.
The meeting will be held at the Islamic Foundation's Baitul Mukarram office here at 6.15pm, said a press release.
People have been requested to inform the concerned district deputy commissioner/upazila nirbahi officer or the committee over following phone and fax numbers if they see the moon from anywhere of the country, the release also said.
The telephone numbers are: 9559493, 9555947, 9556407and 9558337. The fax numbers are: 9563397 and 9555951.   
-Agencies


