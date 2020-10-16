7 Chinese aircraft for BAF arrive in Ctg 



Seven Chinese made K-8W training aircraft for BAF arrived at Bangladesh Air Force Zahurul Haque Base in Chattogram on Thursday. PHOTO ISPR

The 07 aircrafts arrived in Bangladesh Air Force Zahurul Haque Base, Chattogram, on Thursday after a successful ferry flight from Dehong Mangsgi, China by BAF pilots, according to ISPR.









The mission was led by Group Captain A K M Abdur Rajjaque, psc, GD(P) of Bangladesh Air Force.

The aircrafts were received at the BAF Base Zahurul Haque following the traditional customs of Bangladesh Air Force.

Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat including Principal Staff Officers of Air Headquarters, Air Officer Commanding of BAF Zahurul Haque Base and senior officers were present on the occasion.

