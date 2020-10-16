Video
7 Chinese aircraft for BAF arrive in Ctg 

Published : Friday, 16 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Staff Correspondent

Seven Chinese made K-8W training aircraft for BAF arrived at Bangladesh Air Force Zahurul Haque Base in Chattogram on Thursday. PHOTO ISPR

Seven newly procured training aircrafts for Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) arrived in Chittagong from China on Thursday.
The 07 aircrafts arrived in Bangladesh Air Force Zahurul Haque Base, Chattogram, on Thursday after a successful ferry flight from Dehong Mangsgi, China by BAF pilots, according to ISPR.




The mission was led by Group Captain A K M Abdur Rajjaque, psc, GD(P) of Bangladesh Air Force.
The aircrafts were received at the BAF Base Zahurul Haque following the traditional    customs of Bangladesh Air Force.
Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat including Principal Staff Officers of Air Headquarters, Air Officer Commanding of BAF Zahurul Haque Base and senior officers were present on the occasion.
Mentionable that in addition to the existing K-8W training aircraft in BAF inventory, the inclusion of this newly purchased 07 X K-8W training aircraft will certainly enhance the training as well as the operational capability of BAF.



