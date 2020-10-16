India to hand Myanmar Navy its first submarine





"Cooperation in the maritime domain is a part of our diverse and enhanced engagement with Myanmar. In this context, India will deliver a kilo class submarine -- INS 'Sindhuvir' -- to the Myanmar Navy," Anurag Srivastav, spokesman of India's External Affairs Ministry, told reporters at his virtual weekly media briefing in New Delhi.

The announcement came following a query by reporters at the media briefing.

"We understand this will be the first submarine of the Myanmar navy," he added.

Srivastava said India's handing over the submarine to Myanmar "...is in accordance with our vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region and also in line with our commitments to build capacities and self-reliance in all our neighbouring countries."

The announcement of handing over the submarine to Myanmar came close on the heels of the visit to that country by Indian Army Chief Gen M M Navarane and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla earlier this month.

While Shringla had met Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, Gen Navarane called on his Myanmar counterpart Ming Aung Hliaing. -Agencies















