Friday, 16 October, 2020, 7:39 AM
India to hand Myanmar Navy its first submarine

Published : Friday, 16 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

India on Thursday announced it will hand over a kilo class submarine to Myanmar Navy, giving that country its first such warship.
"Cooperation in the maritime domain is a part of our diverse and enhanced engagement with Myanmar. In this context, India will deliver a kilo class submarine -- INS 'Sindhuvir' -- to the Myanmar Navy," Anurag Srivastav, spokesman of India's External Affairs Ministry, told reporters at his virtual weekly media briefing  in New Delhi.
The announcement came following a query by reporters at the media briefing.
"We understand this will   be the first submarine of the Myanmar navy," he added.
Srivastava said India's handing over the submarine to Myanmar "...is in accordance with our vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region and also in line with our commitments to build capacities and self-reliance in all our neighbouring countries."
The announcement of handing over the submarine to Myanmar came close on the heels of the visit to that country by Indian Army Chief Gen M M Navarane and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla earlier this month.
While Shringla had met Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, Gen Navarane called on his Myanmar counterpart Ming Aung Hliaing.   -Agencies


