Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 16 October, 2020, 7:39 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

‘BD overtaking India’ sparks furore in Indian media

Published : Friday, 16 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

NEW DELHI, Oct 15: The social media is buzzing after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicted that Bangladesh will overtake India in per capita GDP for 2020.
As India's growth falls, amongst the most in the world, India is on track to
fall below Bangladesh in terms of the per capita GDP. India will grow smartly next year, as per IMF.
As per the World Economic Outlook report of IMF released on Tuesday, India's per capita GDP is set to plunge by 10.5 per cent to $1,877 this fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. This will make India the third poorest country in South Asia with  only Pakistan and Nepal behind.
Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Maldives now have more per capita GDP than India.
Bangladesh's per capita GDP in dollar terms is expected to grow 4 per cent in 2020 to $1,888, overtaking India.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP government on this count. "Solid achievement of 6 years of BJP's hate-filled cultural nationalism: Bangladesh set to overtake India".
Solid achievement of 6 years of BJP's hate-filled cultural nationalism:Bangladesh set to overtake India.
Stock market expert and Director Enam Holdings, Manish Chokhani tweeted, "Today's special. Both our neighbours marching ahead. We wish them well and hope our achievements meet our own aspirations!".




Chokhani added a clipping of Bangladesh overtaking India and China's booming economy and stock markets. The tweet was tagged to business and stock market leaders Samir Arora, Nilesh Shah, Anand Mahindra, Harsh Goenka and Harsh Mariwala.
Till five years back, India's per capita GDP was 40 per cent higher than Bangladesh. In the last five years, Bangladesh has grown three times the rate of India, at 9.1 per cent compared to 3.2 per cent for India, a much larger economy.   -IANS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
7 Chinese aircraft for BAF arrive in Ctg 
India to hand Myanmar Navy its first submarine
‘BD overtaking India’ sparks furore in Indian media
Farmers to get subsidy to cope up loss of Aman
SC asks Mir Nasir, son to surrender before court
Rayhan dies of excessive torture: Forensic report
Italy lifts flight embargo for BD migrants
Death penalty not answer for rape: UN rights chief


Latest News
UGC urges public univs to accelerate online classes
All in judiciary should work sincerely to earn people's respect
Football season begins with Fed Cup on Dec 19
Mobile financial service providers must inform customers about service charges
Tamim XI register first win in BCB President’s Cup
Who pays if things go wrong in WHO vaccine drive?
London goes into stricter lockdown
US to provide Bangladesh 100 ventilators for COVID-19 treatment
Rizvi undergoes angiogram at hospital, feels better now
BTCL provides free telephone, internet to Bir Shreshtha families
Most Read News
Self defense tactics for prevention of rape
Detained migrant workers’ plight
It all should begin at home: Saima about gender equality
Couple, 2 children found slaughtered in Satkhira
'Banglabandha Express' on Rajshahi-Panchagarh route opens for all
Gallows for 5 in Tangail gang rape case
Physically challenged gets job after legal battle
US and China in Indo-Pacific region: Bangladesh’s participation
Students' Rights Council split, declares Nur-Rashed unwanted
Case filed against Nixon Chy for violating electoral code of conduct
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft