Farmers to get subsidy to cope up loss of Aman





"It's true that huge number of farmers have been victimized by repeated flood that hit the country. Cultivation of T-Aman including its seedlings and plants was hampered due to the floods. In this situation, the government has decided to provide subsidy of Tk10 for every kg of Boro seeds," he said while briefing media at the Secretariat on Thursday marking the observance of the World Food Day.

In response to a query, Dr Razzaque said that despite repeated floods, Bangladesh may not face crisis of food this year. As five to six lakh metric tons of rice might be imported from neighbouring countries, if required, to tackle any possible food crisis.

He said the government has already given approval to importing rice in principle. If necessary, the authorities will start procedures to import rice.

"We're waiting for Aman paddy. Hope, there'll be no crisis. If we see that the rice price is increasing, then we'll import it but no firm decision has been taken yet in this regard," he said.

He said that considering the Covid-19 pandemic and post-Covid demand, the government has increased the target of cultivating Aus and Aman. In the last season, Bangladesh grew 34.52 lakh tonnes of Aus on 12.3 lakh hectares of land. This year, T-Aman was cultivated on 59 lakh hectares of lands.

According to the Agriculture Ministry statistics, T-Aman plants of more than 50,000 hectares were damaged across the country this year.

Replying to a question about the ministry's step to control rice and potato markets, Razzaque said the production of Boro paddy was good in the last season and farmers also got fair prices.

"We had set a target to bring two lakh hectares of land under Aus cultivation and we've achieved it, though paddy fields have been damaged due to the recent flood situation. But uncertainty looms over T-Aman paddy as it couldn't be cultivated in low-lying areas due to stagnant water while a vast tract of Aman paddy field was damaged by flashfloods."

Considering overall situation, the government has taken necessary measures to tackle prices of rice and other necessary commodities for the people.















