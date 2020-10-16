SC asks Mir Nasir, son to surrender before court





The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Thursday refused to accept a petition against a High Court verdict that ordered former state minister for civil aviation Mir Mohammad Nasiruddin and his son MirMohammad Helaluddin to surrender before the lower court in a graft case.As a result the duo must surrender to the trial court concerned to serve their jail sentences following the apex court order.A four-member virtual benchof the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain dismissed the petitions filed by Mir Nasir and Mir Helal.In the petition they sought permission to move leave to appeal against the HC verdict without surrendering to the trial court.Senior lawyer AJ Mohammad Ali, AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon appeared for Mir Nasir and Mir Helal while Attorney General AM Amin Uddin appeared for the State and lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan stood for Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) during the hearing on the matter.ACC counsel Khurshid Alam Khan said that the apex court rejected Mir Nasir and his son Mir Helal's petitions. Therefore they must surrender to the trial court to serve their jail sentences that were upheld by the HC.On November 19 last year, the HC bench of Justice AKM Abdul Hakim and Justice Fatema Najib upheld a lower court verdict that sentenced Mir Nasir to 13 years and his son Mir Helal to three years in the corruption case.The bench gave the verdict after rehearing separate appeals of Nasir and Helal, both now on bail, filed in 2007 challenging the Special Court's verdict jailing them in the corruption case.The HC also ordered them to surrender before the trial court within three months after the trial court receives the certified copy of its verdict.The trial court concerned has received the HC verdict in the first week of August this year.Mir Nasir, the civil aviation and tourism minister of the 2000-2006 coalition government of Khaleda Zia, was arrested in 2007 during the military-backed government on charges of corruption.ACC Deputy Director Sharmin Ferdous filed a graft case against Nasir with Gulshan Police Station for amassing properties illegally on March 6 in 2007.On July 4 in 2007, the Special Court-2 sentenced Nasir to 13 years for committing two corruption offences and his son Helal to three years for abetting his father.The court also fined Nasir Tk 50 lakh and said in default, he would have to spend another two years in prison.Following an appeal the HC acquitted Nasir and Helal in August.The ACC then challenged the HC verdict in the Appellate Division, which later cancelled the previous HC verdict and ordered a rehearing.