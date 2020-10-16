Rayhan dies of excessive torture: Forensic report





After postmortem of the body at Forensic Medicine Department of MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital in Sylhet, forensic experts said the victim died of excessive beatings.

Led by executive magistrates Misbah Uddin and Sajib Ahmed, a team of the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) was present during the exhumation of the body from Panchayet Graveyard of Akhalia in Sylhet city on Thursday morning.

Later, the body was sent to the Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

The exhumation of the body from the Akhalia Nawabi Mosque graveyard in the presence of executive magistrates Sajib Ahmed and Mezbah Uddin was completed around 11:00am.

Khalequzzaman Superintendent of Police of PBI Sylhet District was present there. He said police are already working to arrest unnamed accused in the murder case.

Besides, legal action will be taken against those whose involvement will be found in the PBI probe, said the senior police official.

The district administration allowed exhumation of Rayhan's body following an appeal by Kotwali police Sub-Inspector (SI) Abdul Baten, the Investigation Officer of the case filed in connection with the death.

The PBI is currently investigating the case on the instructions of the police headquarters. The SMP handed over the documents of the case to the PBI on Tuesday night. Meanwhile, as part of the investigation, a PBI team went to Rayhan's house on Wednesday night.

They spoke to Rayhan's family members, according to sources of the PBI. Rayhan Ahmed, 34, a resident of Akharia in Sylhet city, was beaten to death in police custody on Sunday, his family said.

His wife Tahmina Akter Tanni filed the case with Kotwali Police Station early Monday accusing a number of unidentified people.

Police rejected the allegation and said Rayhan was caught by locals of Kastghar area during robbery and was lynched.

The authorities on Monday suspended four policemen, including the in-charge of Bandarbazar Police outpost, over the incident.

















