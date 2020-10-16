Italy lifts flight embargo for BD migrants

Italy has withdrawn a flight embargo for Bangladeshis with valid stay permits.

"At our request, flight embargo has been withdrawn for Bangladeshis with valid Italian stay permits. Those whose permits have expired will have to apply for visa, " Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said Thursday.

Their antecedents will be checked by Italian police and then they will be issued visas, he said. Momen said the Italian ambassador assured him that they will try to complete the police checking in an expeditious manner.

"Italy still will not issue regular visas. This withdrawal of flight embargo is only for those with valid stay permits (and expired stay permits, subject to approval by Italian authorities)," he said.







