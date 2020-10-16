Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 16 October, 2020, 7:39 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Death penalty not answer for rape: UN rights chief

Published : Friday, 16 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

GENEVA, Oct 15: Sentencing rapists to death, as Bangladesh did on Thursday, is not an appropriate punishment even for such a heinous crime, the UN rights chief said.
"Tempting as it may be to impose draconian punishments on those who carry out such monstrous acts, we must not allow ourselves to commit further violations," Michelle Bachelet said in a statement.
Her comment came after a Bangladesh court sentenced five men to death
Thursday for the 2012 gang-rape of a 15-year-old girl.
It marked the first conviction since the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina this week introduced the death penalty for rape.
Gang-rape already carried the death sentence, but rape by a single offender had previously been punishable only by life imprisonment.
Bachelet cited the law change in Bangladesh, but also calls in a number of other countries to impose the death penalty for rape.
She highlighted calls in Pakistan for public hanging and castration of rapists, and a law introduced in the northwestern Nigerian state of Kaduna last month imposing surgical castration followed by execution in rape cases where the victim is under 14. 
"The main argument being made for the death penalty is for it to deter rape - but in fact there is no evidence that the death penalty deters crime more than other forms of punishment," Bachelet said.
"Evidence shows that the certainty of punishment, rather than its severity, deters crime."
She stressed that in most countries, "the key problem is that victims of sexual violence do not have access to justice in the first place."
This was due to a range of factors, including "stigma, fear of reprisals, entrenched gender stereotypes and power imbalances," she said, stressing that handing the death penalty to perpetrators would not remove those barriers.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
7 Chinese aircraft for BAF arrive in Ctg 
India to hand Myanmar Navy its first submarine
‘BD overtaking India’ sparks furore in Indian media
Farmers to get subsidy to cope up loss of Aman
SC asks Mir Nasir, son to surrender before court
Rayhan dies of excessive torture: Forensic report
Italy lifts flight embargo for BD migrants
Death penalty not answer for rape: UN rights chief


Latest News
UGC urges public univs to accelerate online classes
All in judiciary should work sincerely to earn people's respect
Football season begins with Fed Cup on Dec 19
Mobile financial service providers must inform customers about service charges
Tamim XI register first win in BCB President’s Cup
Who pays if things go wrong in WHO vaccine drive?
London goes into stricter lockdown
US to provide Bangladesh 100 ventilators for COVID-19 treatment
Rizvi undergoes angiogram at hospital, feels better now
BTCL provides free telephone, internet to Bir Shreshtha families
Most Read News
Self defense tactics for prevention of rape
Detained migrant workers’ plight
It all should begin at home: Saima about gender equality
Couple, 2 children found slaughtered in Satkhira
'Banglabandha Express' on Rajshahi-Panchagarh route opens for all
Gallows for 5 in Tangail gang rape case
Physically challenged gets job after legal battle
US and China in Indo-Pacific region: Bangladesh’s participation
Students' Rights Council split, declares Nur-Rashed unwanted
Case filed against Nixon Chy for violating electoral code of conduct
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft