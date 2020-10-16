Video
Friday, 16 October, 2020
Malaysia to reopen labour market for BD

Selected agencies to be allowed to send migrants from govt database

Published : Friday, 16 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Staff Correspondent

Malaysia is likely to reopen its labour market for Bangladeshi migrants after Covid-19 pandemic is over.
However, the selected agencies of Bangladesh will be allowed to send migrants from the government's database.
At a virtual meeting with Bangladeshi Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed, Malaysian Human Resources Minister Saravanan Murugan on Thursday signaled to reopen the market to meet up their demand for foreign workers.
High officials of the countries including Expatriate Welfare Secretary Dr Ahmed Munirus Salehin, Bangladeshi High Commissioner to Kuala Lumpur Shahidul Islam, BMET Director General Shamsul Alam joined the meeting on behalf of Bangladesh.
Malaysian Human Resources Secretary General Jamil Bin Rakon and Deputy   Secretary General A. Manium, among others, represented the Malaysia government.
According to ministry high officials, the meeting discussed the issues of bringing back stranded Bangladeshi migrants stuck there due to Covid-19 pandemic, reopening the labour market for Bangladesh, signing memorandum of understanding, introducing online system for recruiting workers, involvement of recruiting agents and arrangement for the next Joint Working Group meeting.
Giving his consent to begin recruiting Bangladeshi migrants to his country, the Malaysian minister said they would start the process as soon as the Covid-19 was over.
At the meeting, the two ministers agreed to recruit workers through valid recruiting agents. To ensure it, Bangladesh will send a list of its valid agents to the country.
The Malaysian authorities will select necessary number of eligible agencies for the recruitment process.
They also agreed to recruit migrants from the government database and financial dealings would be dealt through banking channels to ensure transparency.
The entire system will be monitored under a coordinated online system.
The meeting also decided to hold its next Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting on recruiting migrants at Kuala Lumpur. However, the date will be fixed later after consultation.
Responding to the request of Bangladesh, Malaysia agreed to take Bangladeshi migrants, stuck in the country as they came on leave or for other reasons, back to their workplaces.
However, necessary steps in this regards will be taken later after discussion.
The meeting also urged Malaysian authorities to take necessary measures to regularize Bangladeshi migrants working there on irregular basis.


