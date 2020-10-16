

US assures extradition of Bangabandhu killer Rashed Chowdhury

"The good news is that Bangladesh is getting more attention due to (our) economic growth, stability and geopolitical location. We'll have more solid relations achieving more goals," he said.

Dr Momen made the remarks at a joint briefing with US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E Biegun at the State Guesthouse Padma after a meeting.

He ruled out a notion that US sees Bangladesh in the eyes of India and mentioned that the US sees Bangladesh as an independent country.

"This (the visit) shows the relationship between Bangladesh and the US is becoming more and more solid. This will continue to improve. I have no doubt about it. We hope to achieve many goals," said the Foreign Minister.

Biegun has assured Bangladesh of extending cooperation in extradition of Bangabandhu's convicted absconding killer Rashed Chowdhury from the USA to Bangladesh.

"Self-confessed killer Rashed is residing in the USA. The US shouldn't be the home for murderers," he Foreign Minister said adding that the US Attorney General is looking into the issue.

"We have good news about it (repatriation of the killer) … he (Biegun) said the US attorney general is looking into it," Dr Momen said at a joint press briefing with Biegun after the meeting.

On several occasions, the Foreign Minister expressed his optimism of bringing back Rashed Chowdhury, who is residing in the USA on false information, to the country within the 'Mujib Year' marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibiur Rahman.

Dr Momen said Bangladesh sought US investment in the infrastructure sector, raised students visa issues and repatriation of Bangabandhu's killer Rashed Chowdhury and sought support in blue economy and climate issues.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to ensure faster economic recovery for Bangladesh in the post Covid-19 scenario and the US side encouraged for larger discussion on Free Trade Agreement (FTA) considering Bangladesh's growing economy.

Bangladesh also urged the USA to invest in offshore blocks.

Bangladesh also sought preferential trade support for its products from US to accelerate the economic recovery during the post Covid-19 era.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, newly-appointed Bangladesh Ambassador to US M Shahidul Islam and US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller, among others, attended the meeting.

Earlier Stephen Beigun said on Thursday that the US sees Bangladesh as one of the key partners in the Indo-Pacific Strategy (IPS) programme in this region.

"Bangladesh's geostrategic location and continuous economic growth and stability make it more attractive for the US," Stephen E Biegun made the comments at a joint briefing with Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen at State Guesthouse Padma.

Beigun arrived in the capital on Wednesday afternoon for a three-day visit and hold meeting with the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Foreign Minister Dr Abdul Momen and a dinner meeting with State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam. He is scheduled to leave Dhaka on Friday (Today) morning.

"We (US) consider Bangladesh as the centerpiece in its IPS programme," he remarked.

Beigun-Momen meeting discussed trade and investment, Rohingya crisis, and the extradition of Bagabandhu killer Rashed Chowdhury and visa issue.

Terming the Rohingya issue as a global priority, Biegun said, "Every major country in this region should be speaking in equal outspokenness to the Myanmar government and taking necessary steps (to resolve the crisis)," he said.

"It (Rohingya crisis) requires a regional and global response… all countries need to work together shoulder to shoulder … of course, it's not simply responsibility of Bangladesh," said the US Deputy Secretary of State.

"The US will engage Myanmar on Rohingya relocation as well, he said. However, regional countries should work together to solve the crisis," he told journalists.

Responding to a question, the US Secretary of State said the US will continue to support to find out a permanent solution to the Rohingya crisis.

Beigun said US has been providing humanitarian assistance to Bangladesh for the Rohingyas, but it's not a sustainable solution.

Bangladesh sought large investments in infrastructure, agriculture, IT, pharmaceuticals and energy, as well as US assistance on Rohingya repatriation.

"We will take a little bit more time to solve the student visa issue," Biegun said on Wednesday. He said the USA government has approved to open another Bangladesh Councillor Office in Miami to serve the expatriate and Bangladeshi origin American citizens.

Earlier in the morning, the US Deputy Secretary of State paid tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

He visited Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi, 32, and placed a wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu.

The visiting US Deputy Secretary of State signed the visitors' book after paying homage to Bangabandhu.

"The United States is proud to be a partner, and a friend, as it prepares to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its founding, and celebrates 100 years since the birth of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. We look forward to the next 50 years and beyond towards a strong, independent and prosperous Bangladesh that would make Bangabandhu proud," he wrote.









The US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Barrister Shah Ali Farhad were also present.





Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said in Dhaka on Thursday that Bangladesh is gaining more US and global attention due to its robust economic growth, stability and geopolitical position."The good news is that Bangladesh is getting more attention due to (our) economic growth, stability and geopolitical location. We'll have more solid relations achieving more goals," he said.Dr Momen made the remarks at a joint briefing with US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E Biegun at the State Guesthouse Padma after a meeting.He ruled out a notion that US sees Bangladesh in the eyes of India and mentioned that the US sees Bangladesh as an independent country."This (the visit) shows the relationship between Bangladesh and the US is becoming more and more solid. This will continue to improve. I have no doubt about it. We hope to achieve many goals," said the Foreign Minister.Biegun has assured Bangladesh of extending cooperation in extradition of Bangabandhu's convicted absconding killer Rashed Chowdhury from the USA to Bangladesh."Self-confessed killer Rashed is residing in the USA. The US shouldn't be the home for murderers," he Foreign Minister said adding that the US Attorney General is looking into the issue."We have good news about it (repatriation of the killer) … he (Biegun) said the US attorney general is looking into it," Dr Momen said at a joint press briefing with Biegun after the meeting.On several occasions, the Foreign Minister expressed his optimism of bringing back Rashed Chowdhury, who is residing in the USA on false information, to the country within the 'Mujib Year' marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibiur Rahman.Dr Momen said Bangladesh sought US investment in the infrastructure sector, raised students visa issues and repatriation of Bangabandhu's killer Rashed Chowdhury and sought support in blue economy and climate issues.During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to ensure faster economic recovery for Bangladesh in the post Covid-19 scenario and the US side encouraged for larger discussion on Free Trade Agreement (FTA) considering Bangladesh's growing economy.Bangladesh also urged the USA to invest in offshore blocks.Bangladesh also sought preferential trade support for its products from US to accelerate the economic recovery during the post Covid-19 era.Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, newly-appointed Bangladesh Ambassador to US M Shahidul Islam and US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller, among others, attended the meeting.Earlier Stephen Beigun said on Thursday that the US sees Bangladesh as one of the key partners in the Indo-Pacific Strategy (IPS) programme in this region."Bangladesh's geostrategic location and continuous economic growth and stability make it more attractive for the US," Stephen E Biegun made the comments at a joint briefing with Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen at State Guesthouse Padma.Beigun arrived in the capital on Wednesday afternoon for a three-day visit and hold meeting with the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Foreign Minister Dr Abdul Momen and a dinner meeting with State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam. He is scheduled to leave Dhaka on Friday (Today) morning."We (US) consider Bangladesh as the centerpiece in its IPS programme," he remarked.Beigun-Momen meeting discussed trade and investment, Rohingya crisis, and the extradition of Bagabandhu killer Rashed Chowdhury and visa issue.Terming the Rohingya issue as a global priority, Biegun said, "Every major country in this region should be speaking in equal outspokenness to the Myanmar government and taking necessary steps (to resolve the crisis)," he said."It (Rohingya crisis) requires a regional and global response… all countries need to work together shoulder to shoulder … of course, it's not simply responsibility of Bangladesh," said the US Deputy Secretary of State."The US will engage Myanmar on Rohingya relocation as well, he said. However, regional countries should work together to solve the crisis," he told journalists.Responding to a question, the US Secretary of State said the US will continue to support to find out a permanent solution to the Rohingya crisis.Beigun said US has been providing humanitarian assistance to Bangladesh for the Rohingyas, but it's not a sustainable solution.Bangladesh sought large investments in infrastructure, agriculture, IT, pharmaceuticals and energy, as well as US assistance on Rohingya repatriation."We will take a little bit more time to solve the student visa issue," Biegun said on Wednesday. He said the USA government has approved to open another Bangladesh Councillor Office in Miami to serve the expatriate and Bangladeshi origin American citizens.Earlier in the morning, the US Deputy Secretary of State paid tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.He visited Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi, 32, and placed a wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu.The visiting US Deputy Secretary of State signed the visitors' book after paying homage to Bangabandhu."The United States is proud to be a partner, and a friend, as it prepares to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its founding, and celebrates 100 years since the birth of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. We look forward to the next 50 years and beyond towards a strong, independent and prosperous Bangladesh that would make Bangabandhu proud," he wrote.The US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Barrister Shah Ali Farhad were also present.