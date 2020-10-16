C-19: 15 die, 1,600 infected in 24 hours





Some 1,600 people were tested positive for Covid-19 in the same period, bringing the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country at 384,559, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

In the last 24 hours, 14,104 samples were tested in 109 labs across the country. With this,

21,26,552 samples have been tested in the country so far.

The latest day's infection rate was 11.34 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 18.08 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.46 per cent.

In the past 24 hours, 1,780 patients were declared free of Covid-19, raising the total number of recoveries to 299,229 with a 77.81 per cent recovery rate.

Among the deceased of Thursday, nine were men and six were women. Moreover, nine of them were in Dhaka, four in Chattogram and one each in Sylhet and Khulna.

All of them died in different hospitals across the country.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims shows that 4,314 of the total deceased were men, and 1,294 were women.

So far, 2,863 people have died in Dhaka division, 1,128 in Chattogram, 360 in Rajshahi, 453 in Khulna, 193 in Barishal, 239 in Sylhet, 254 in Rangpur and 118 in Mymensingh.

First cases were reported on March 8 this year in the country and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

















The country on Thursday reported 15 new deaths from the noble coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the country's death toll from the virus at 5,608.Some 1,600 people were tested positive for Covid-19 in the same period, bringing the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country at 384,559, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).In the last 24 hours, 14,104 samples were tested in 109 labs across the country. With this,21,26,552 samples have been tested in the country so far.The latest day's infection rate was 11.34 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 18.08 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.46 per cent.In the past 24 hours, 1,780 patients were declared free of Covid-19, raising the total number of recoveries to 299,229 with a 77.81 per cent recovery rate.Among the deceased of Thursday, nine were men and six were women. Moreover, nine of them were in Dhaka, four in Chattogram and one each in Sylhet and Khulna.All of them died in different hospitals across the country.The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims shows that 4,314 of the total deceased were men, and 1,294 were women.So far, 2,863 people have died in Dhaka division, 1,128 in Chattogram, 360 in Rajshahi, 453 in Khulna, 193 in Barishal, 239 in Sylhet, 254 in Rangpur and 118 in Mymensingh.First cases were reported on March 8 this year in the country and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.