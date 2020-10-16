Video
First Verdict After New Ordinance

Five to be hanged over Tangail gang rape

Published : Friday, 16 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Our Correspondent

A Tangail court on Thursday sentenced five people to death in a gang rape case.  Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Khaleda Yasmin handed down the judgement around 11:30am. The court also fined the convicts Tk 1 lakh each.
The convicts are Sanjit, 28, son of Badan Chandra Moni Wrishi, Sagor Chandra Shil, 33, son of Sushil Chandra Shil, Sujon Moni Wrisi, 28, son of Sunil Moni Wrishi, Rajon Chandra, 26, son of Monidra Chandra, residents of Charaljani village, Gopi Chandra Shil, 30, son of Sri Digen Chandra Shil of Golabari village.
Among the convicts, Sagor, Sujon, Rajon were tried in absentia. According to the case statement, accused Sagor got acquainted with the girl, a madrasah student of Bhuapur, in 2012 over mobile phone.
On January 15 of the same year, when the girl was returning home from madrasah Sagor forcibly picked her up into a CNG-run auto-rickshaw.
Later, he took her to his friend Rajon's house and forced her to marry him. As the girl refused, he confined  her to the house and violated her.
Later, the five convicts took the girl to the embankment of Bongshai river on January 17 and violated her and left her there.
Being informed by locals, the victim's relatives rescued the girl on January 18. Later, the girl filed the case with Bhuapur Police Station accusing them on the same day.
The convicts made statements confessing to their guilt.    Police pressed charges against the accused on October 29 in 2015.
After examining all the records and witnesses, Judge Khaleda Yeasmin of Tangail Women and Children Prevention Tribunal handed down the verdict.


