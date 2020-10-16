One more magistrate deposes in court





On the ninth day Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzol Hossain gave his statement before the trial court on Thursday in the sensational case.

In the investigation period the MM Tofazzol Hossain recorded the confessional statement of the accused - Mehidi Hasan Robin.









Earlier three Magistrates, MM Sarafuzzaman Ansari, Nivana Khaer Jessy and Sadbir Yasir Ahsan Chawdhury gave their statements in the trial court.

So far nine witnesses out of 60 testified in the court.

Special Public Prosecutor Abu Abdullah Bhuiyan assisted the witness in the court.

Judge Abu Jafar Mohammad Kamruzzaman of the Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 fixed October 19 for producing the rest of the witnesses. The trial of BUET student Abrar Fahad murder case is being continued for the consecutive ninth days.On the ninth day Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzol Hossain gave his statement before the trial court on Thursday in the sensational case.In the investigation period the MM Tofazzol Hossain recorded the confessional statement of the accused - Mehidi Hasan Robin.Earlier three Magistrates, MM Sarafuzzaman Ansari, Nivana Khaer Jessy and Sadbir Yasir Ahsan Chawdhury gave their statements in the trial court.So far nine witnesses out of 60 testified in the court.Special Public Prosecutor Abu Abdullah Bhuiyan assisted the witness in the court.Judge Abu Jafar Mohammad Kamruzzaman of the Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 fixed October 19 for producing the rest of the witnesses.