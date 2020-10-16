National Zoo reopens Nov 1





The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock has recently given permission to the Department of Livestock to reopen the zoo subject to compliance of certain conditions including maintaining proper health guidelines.

In a press release, the ministry said that social distancing must be maintained. Disinfection tunnels and footbaths should be installed at the entrance of the zoo.

Arrangements should be made to check the physical temperature of visitors with the help of thermal scanner at entrances.

The number of visitors should be kept limited to maximum 2,000 daily, said the release, adding that hand sanitizers should be provided to all visitors.

Visiting hours have been fixed from 9:00am to 3:00pm.

The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock announced the closure of the National Zoo on March 20 to prevent the spread of coronavirus. -UNB

















