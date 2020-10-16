Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 16 October, 2020, 7:38 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

National Zoo reopens Nov 1

Published : Friday, 16 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

After around seven months of closure due to coronavirus pandemic, the National Zoo at Mirpur will be open to visitors again from November 1.
The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock has recently given permission to the Department of Livestock to reopen the zoo subject to compliance of certain conditions including maintaining proper health guidelines.
In a press release, the ministry said that social distancing must be maintained. Disinfection tunnels and footbaths should be installed at the entrance of the zoo.
Arrangements should be made to check the physical temperature of visitors with the help of thermal scanner at entrances.
The number of visitors should be kept limited to maximum 2,000 daily, said the release, adding that hand sanitizers should be provided to all visitors.
Visiting hours have been fixed from 9:00am to 3:00pm.
The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock announced the closure of the National Zoo on March 20 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.   -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
One more magistrate deposes in court
National Zoo reopens Nov 1
Rape cases after proper investigation: Kamal
One more magistrate testifies
Dy asstt agri officers seek PM's intervention
4 accused denied anticipatory bail
Coronavirus ‘can survive for 28 days on surfaces’: Study
Man's body found in Hatirjheel


Latest News
UGC urges public univs to accelerate online classes
All in judiciary should work sincerely to earn people's respect
Football season begins with Fed Cup on Dec 19
Mobile financial service providers must inform customers about service charges
Tamim XI register first win in BCB President’s Cup
Who pays if things go wrong in WHO vaccine drive?
London goes into stricter lockdown
US to provide Bangladesh 100 ventilators for COVID-19 treatment
Rizvi undergoes angiogram at hospital, feels better now
BTCL provides free telephone, internet to Bir Shreshtha families
Most Read News
Self defense tactics for prevention of rape
Detained migrant workers’ plight
It all should begin at home: Saima about gender equality
Couple, 2 children found slaughtered in Satkhira
'Banglabandha Express' on Rajshahi-Panchagarh route opens for all
Gallows for 5 in Tangail gang rape case
Physically challenged gets job after legal battle
US and China in Indo-Pacific region: Bangladesh’s participation
Students' Rights Council split, declares Nur-Rashed unwanted
Case filed against Nixon Chy for violating electoral code of conduct
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft