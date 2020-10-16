DU mourns Jagannath Hall tragedy













On that day, 40 people, including 26 students and 14 guests, died in the tragic collapse of the roof of a one-storey building at the dormitory.

DU authorities observed the day through various programmes, including hoisting of black flags in all dormitories, a mourning procession, placing wreaths at the memorial of the victims and discussion.

Besides, a discussion programme was held in the television room of the October Memorial Building of Jagannath Hall at 7:45 am. DU Vice-chancellor Prof Md. Akhtaruzzaman, addressed the discussion as a chief guest, among other, hall Provost Prof Mihir Lal Saha attended the discussion.

The day is observed every year to pay homage to the memory of the students, employees and guests, who were killed in a tragic accident in Jagannath hall on the night of 15th October, 1985. Teachers, students and staff of Dhaka University (DU) on Thursday mourned the tragic deaths of students, employees and guests in a building collapse at its Jagannath Hall on October 15, 1985.On that day, 40 people, including 26 students and 14 guests, died in the tragic collapse of the roof of a one-storey building at the dormitory.DU authorities observed the day through various programmes, including hoisting of black flags in all dormitories, a mourning procession, placing wreaths at the memorial of the victims and discussion.Besides, a discussion programme was held in the television room of the October Memorial Building of Jagannath Hall at 7:45 am. DU Vice-chancellor Prof Md. Akhtaruzzaman, addressed the discussion as a chief guest, among other, hall Provost Prof Mihir Lal Saha attended the discussion.The day is observed every year to pay homage to the memory of the students, employees and guests, who were killed in a tragic accident in Jagannath hall on the night of 15th October, 1985.