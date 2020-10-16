Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 16 October, 2020, 7:38 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Obituary

Published : Friday, 16 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Observer Desk

Obituary

Obituary

Col. Syed Shahabuddin Ahmed (Retd.), the former Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) passed away on Thursday at Combined Military Hospital (CMH).
He was suffering from Covid-19. He was 78.




He Joined Army at 29th PMA Long Course. Besides, BEPZA, he was the Chairman of Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation, Bangladesh Parjaton Corporation, Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation, and Managing Director of Bangladesh Film Development Corporation. Before died he was Chairman of ABN Group. He will be buried at Banani Graveyard after Asar prayer. BEPZA is deeply mourned to his death.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DU mourns Jagannath Hall tragedy
Obituary
Monitoring Report on food-nutrition investments launched
US to provide 100 ventilators soon
Slain N’ganj journalist’s family seeks justice
‘Banglabandha Express’ starts journey on Rajshahi-Panchagarh route
DU accounting activities digitised
4 MC College students expelled


Latest News
UGC urges public univs to accelerate online classes
All in judiciary should work sincerely to earn people's respect
Football season begins with Fed Cup on Dec 19
Mobile financial service providers must inform customers about service charges
Tamim XI register first win in BCB President’s Cup
Who pays if things go wrong in WHO vaccine drive?
London goes into stricter lockdown
US to provide Bangladesh 100 ventilators for COVID-19 treatment
Rizvi undergoes angiogram at hospital, feels better now
BTCL provides free telephone, internet to Bir Shreshtha families
Most Read News
Self defense tactics for prevention of rape
Detained migrant workers’ plight
It all should begin at home: Saima about gender equality
Couple, 2 children found slaughtered in Satkhira
'Banglabandha Express' on Rajshahi-Panchagarh route opens for all
Gallows for 5 in Tangail gang rape case
Physically challenged gets job after legal battle
US and China in Indo-Pacific region: Bangladesh’s participation
Students' Rights Council split, declares Nur-Rashed unwanted
Case filed against Nixon Chy for violating electoral code of conduct
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft