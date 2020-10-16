

Obituary

Col. Syed Shahabuddin Ahmed (Retd.), the former Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) passed away on Thursday at Combined Military Hospital (CMH).He was suffering from Covid-19. He was 78.He Joined Army at 29th PMA Long Course. Besides, BEPZA, he was the Chairman of Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation, Bangladesh Parjaton Corporation, Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation, and Managing Director of Bangladesh Film Development Corporation. Before died he was Chairman of ABN Group. He will be buried at Banani Graveyard after Asar prayer. BEPZA is deeply mourned to his death.