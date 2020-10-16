Video
Monitoring Report on food-nutrition investments launched

Published : Friday, 16 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Staff Correspondent

The Ministry of Food and Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) have launched a flagship report that analyses the impact of investments made towards solving hunger and malnutrition in Bangladesh.
The 2020 Monitoring Report (MR20) looks at the effectiveness of food and nutrition (FNS) investments over a four year period, from June 2016 to June 2020, and makes key recommendations towards achieving sustainable food systems, according to a press release of the FAO.
Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder launched the report through a virtual event along with other senior government officials, as well as representatives from FAO and the donors, the United States for International Development (USAID) and the European Union (EU).
The report details progress towards targets set out in the Country Investment Plan - Nutrition Sensitive Food Systems, known as CIP2. The overarching goal of CIP2 is to achieve improved food security and nutrition for all by making food systems nutrition-sensitive and sustainable.
FAO's Meeting the Undernutrition Challenge (MUCH) project provided technical support to the Food Planning and Monitoring Unit (FPMU) of the Food Ministry to produce the report.
In his speech Sadhan Chandra Majumder said, "We have managed to decrease stunting and malnutrition in younger children, and we will proportionately achieve more in terms of food security as we graduate to a middle-income country. We have undertaken five strategies for implementing our new food and nutrition security policy and we will implement it soon. I dedicate this plan, report and policy to honour our Father of the Nation on the occasion of his 100th birth anniversary."


