Friday, 16 October, 2020, 7:38 AM
US to provide 100 ventilators soon

Published : Friday, 16 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Staff Correspondent

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque said the United States would provide at least 100 new and modern ventilators in the next few days to provide coronavirus treatment and other diseases.
He came up with the remark at a press briefing after a meeting on handing over ventilator and gas analyzer machines at Kurmitola General Hospital in the capital on Thursday afternoon.
During the meeting, the Health Minister highlighted various initiatives taken by Bangladesh during the coronavirus period and described how Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given direction to deal with coronavirus.
On the occasion, the US delegation appreciated Bangladesh's initiatives in tackling coronavirus and noted the prudent leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
US Deputy Secretary Biegun assured the United States of all possible assistance to Bangladesh when vaccine production starts in the future. He also said that the United States would extend all possible assistance to Bangladesh to get the vaccine quickly. At the end of the ceremony, Stephen Edward Biegun and Earl R. Miller handed over two advanced gas analyzer machines to the Health Minister.




State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak and Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam were also present along with the Health Minister on behalf of Bangladesh at the meeting. The United States was represented by Stephen Edward Biegun, Deputy Secretary of Department of State, and Earl R. Miller, Ambassador to Bangladesh.


US to provide 100 ventilators soon
