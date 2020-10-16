‘Banglabandha Express’ starts journey on Rajshahi-Panchagarh route





Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan formally inaugurated the train service at Bir Muktijoddha Sirajul Islam station, Panchagarh by blowing whistle and hoisting national flag as chief guest.

Speaking at a discussion meeting Railways Minister said with the inauguration, the train communication on Panchagarh-Rajshahi is going to commence for the first time today

As per schedule, Banglabandha Express will depart Panchagarh at 8:30am and reach Rajshahi at 5:30pm.









Similarly, the newly launched train will depart Rajshahi station at 9:30pm and ply between Rangpur and Rajshahi route except Saturday. The Minister said present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been striving hard for development of rail communications across the country and rail line from Rangpur to Banglabanddha will be expanded soon. -BSS





