Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 16 October, 2020, 7:37 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

‘Banglabandha Express’ starts journey on Rajshahi-Panchagarh route

Published : Friday, 16 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

PANCHAGARH, Oct 15: The long- cherished intercity 'Banglabandha Express' train was formally launched on Panchagarh-Rajshahi route on Thursday to ease communication between the northern districts to Rajshahi.
Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan formally inaugurated the train service at Bir Muktijoddha Sirajul Islam station, Panchagarh by blowing whistle and hoisting national flag as chief guest.
Speaking at a discussion meeting Railways Minister said with the inauguration, the train communication on Panchagarh-Rajshahi is going to commence for the first time today
As per schedule, Banglabandha Express will depart Panchagarh at 8:30am and reach Rajshahi at 5:30pm.




Similarly, the newly launched train will depart Rajshahi station at 9:30pm and ply between Rangpur and Rajshahi route except Saturday. The Minister said present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been striving hard for development of rail communications across the country and rail line from Rangpur to Banglabanddha will be expanded soon.   -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DU mourns Jagannath Hall tragedy
Obituary
Monitoring Report on food-nutrition investments launched
US to provide 100 ventilators soon
Slain N’ganj journalist’s family seeks justice
‘Banglabandha Express’ starts journey on Rajshahi-Panchagarh route
DU accounting activities digitised
4 MC College students expelled


Latest News
UGC urges public univs to accelerate online classes
All in judiciary should work sincerely to earn people's respect
Football season begins with Fed Cup on Dec 19
Mobile financial service providers must inform customers about service charges
Tamim XI register first win in BCB President’s Cup
Who pays if things go wrong in WHO vaccine drive?
London goes into stricter lockdown
US to provide Bangladesh 100 ventilators for COVID-19 treatment
Rizvi undergoes angiogram at hospital, feels better now
BTCL provides free telephone, internet to Bir Shreshtha families
Most Read News
Self defense tactics for prevention of rape
Detained migrant workers’ plight
It all should begin at home: Saima about gender equality
Couple, 2 children found slaughtered in Satkhira
'Banglabandha Express' on Rajshahi-Panchagarh route opens for all
Gallows for 5 in Tangail gang rape case
Physically challenged gets job after legal battle
US and China in Indo-Pacific region: Bangladesh’s participation
Students' Rights Council split, declares Nur-Rashed unwanted
Case filed against Nixon Chy for violating electoral code of conduct
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft