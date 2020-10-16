Video
Friday, 16 October, 2020, 7:37 AM
Letter To the Editor

World Food Day

Published : Friday, 16 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir

October 16 is celebrated as World Food Day. Since 1981, this day has been observed in more than 150 countries around the world with the aim of eradicating poverty and hunger. In last few decades, all the developed and developing countries, large and important organizations of the world have been busy to ensure food security through activities like conservation of arable land, population control, artificial forestry, control of national and international economy etc. Ensuring global warming and food security is now one of the most important goals in the world.
 
The recent Corona epidemic has led to some food shortages in most parts of the world.  Of the world's 6.5 billion people, with a growing population, about 850 million are now starving to death.  So the FAO is trying to halve the number of poor people by 2015.  But due to rising food prices, poverty, unequal food distribution, etc, it will not be achieved before 2150, said the head of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization.

As a result, it is necessary to ensure food security for everyone by combining the needs of a large population with low production for the time being.




 
Mamun Hossain Agun
Department of Political Science
Dhaka College, Dhaka



