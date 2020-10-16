

Financial literacy for youth empowerment



Young adults (aged 18-29) are among the lowest levels of financial literacy, according to OECD. The incompetence to choose the right financial products and often a lack of attentiveness in undertaking sound financial planning is due to this financial illiteracy. There's a lack of awareness, ambiguity of the relevance and value of financial literacy in their lives. The young need to develop the expertise to guide them in different career and education options and handle any discretionary funds they may have, be it from part-time jobs or allowance from parents.



Financial illiteracy may lead our youth to making poor financial decisions that can have a negative impact on the financial well-being of economic, global development and also to themselves. Educating the young generation on financial matters is a precondition for them to be actively involved in development activities. A financially secured individual represents an economically secured nation. Therefore, the question arises on what can be done?



The role of educational institutions is not just to provide academic discipline but also to ensure the economic and political order, ethical and political norms, and law and legislations to define these economic situations of an individual and as well as the state. Financial literacy acts as a shield to protect themselves from financial vulnerability due to personal circumstances and fights against any potential psychological barriers.



Thereby, financial education in the school curriculum and after-school programs is an efficient policy tool. This allows students to acquire the understanding and adeptness to build responsible financial behaviour throughout each stage of their education. Parents themselves may be ill-equipped to educate their children regarding budgeting, money management, credit, consumer behavior and other aspects of financial literacy which makes it even more important for the educational sector to have concrete programs. Educating younger generations on financial issues is because the future of national and international economy is dependent on their financial success.



Nevertheless, if financial literacy is recited as a method that allows school students to control any future or existing demands of money management, would be a goal too minor for secondary schools. In order to meet overarching progressive goals, financial education must include all social aspects of financial transactions alongside economic order, aspects of financial markets and include both national and international systems of finance. To become financially capable, the young generation must have access to proper financial services and the expertise to enhance social and economic well-being as they grow.



Furthermore, it is crucial to change perspectives, as it is inadequate for individual money management and financial exchange procedures to only see through an agent's perspective. Understanding through an observer's perspectives on different rules, order and system to let individuals make economically sound and politically just decisions, involve in society and contribute to political issues is also vital.



The modelling of financial education can be refined by inclusion of predictions regarding the decisions made over the lifespan and the part social norms take in it. The objective of financial literacy is to begin with this endowment and transform it to produce an explicitly deliberated and rational criteria for both the mature and young to make socially adaptable decisions, in other words, to empower the young generation.

The writer is a freelance contributor



















