

Addressing contribution of rural women



Otherwise, how far their life style has been changed due to their unyielding contribution to the family and the country? Is the contribution of rural women evaluated in the true sense? It is time to review whether the rural women get stuck in the same position as they were decades ago.



However, undoubtedly it is widely acknowledged that over the decades the status of the rural women has experienced a change though tough to measure. Internet and other modern amenities have reduced the gap between village and city. Research suggests only 10 per cent of young women in rural areas can access the internet which proves, they are on the escalator.



To acknowledge the contribution of rural women across the globe International NGOs at the Fourth World Conference on Women in Beijing in 1995 came up with the idea of honouring rural women with a special day. Since then 15 October is observed as the International Day of Rural Women.



This day mainly focuses the rural women playing a dynamic role in the world economy. This day aims to show that rural women's contribution must be recognized with great honour and tell the world how they form the backbone of the rural society. This year the theme of the International Day of Rural Women is "Building rural women's resilience in the wake of COVID-19".



The very theme indicates that it is urgent to strengthen rural women's sustainable livelihoods and wellbeing as the unprecedented covid-19 has added more woes in their life and livelihoods. According to UN report, a quarter of the total world population is the rural women, denoting around 43 per cent of the agricultural labour force. And in Bangladesh, around 80 per cent of the women live in rural areas. They play a crucial role in agriculture, food security and nutrition and many more matters.



In addition, nowadays women are heavily involved in poultry farming, animal husbandry and home gardening. By involving these productive activities they are contributing to family that ultimately results in boasting the country's economy--and they do all these out in between conducting domestic duties. Apart from this, many receive training from the local and national government and non-government organizations to be self-reliant, contributing to the family.

It is surprisingly observed that rural women spend most of the hours of a day engaging in domestic labours but their activities are hardly defined as 'economically active employment' in national accounts which need to be recognized on the urgent basis to remove the disparities in the society.

Experts opine that in addition to unpaid family work, 77 per cent rural women work from dawn to dusk in agricultural pursuits alongside their male counterparts. But it is regretting that they have not been linked to policies and strategies for agricultural development. Not only that, the majority of them are less likely to have access to quality health services, essential medicines, and vaccines and suffer from intra-household inequalities. They also face physical and sexual violence. They are succumbed to domestic violence, malnutrition and many are suffering from different diseases.



Different social taboos are other causes those hinder to establish their identity in the society. However it is very imperative to acknowledge the contribution of rural women as they are playing an invaluable role in decreasing hunger, poverty, and other economic challenges in the world. Though we see over the years that government and non-government bodies are working to empower the rural women, no conspicuous achievement is still perceived.



So, it finds no alternatives to listen to rural women and adopt strategies to redefine their actions with the help of advanced modern technology and resources. More importantly it is time to address their contribution they go on with and ensure their full participation in every sphere in the society to make them influential.



Every support should be provided to them not only to rebuild their lives after COVID-19 but also to increase their resilience to tackle the future crisis as they are the frontline fighters of the village economy.

The writer teaches at Prime University















