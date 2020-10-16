

Gender issues, rape and rape culture



Yet again, the utter proliferation of capitalism has compelled us to see anything as products, and women are the worst victims of this narrative. The capitalist world has paved the way for a free economy; however, they have compelled the women to become the pawn of their world. The representation of women in media, in most cases, is becoming crude, naked, and sexual: it is all about the objectification of the women. Women are presented to satisfy the so-called superior male gaze. Simone de Beauvoir, once said, "One is not born, but rather becomes, a woman." And, from generation to generation society loves to shape, reshape, and frame women as weak, fragile, and vulnerable.



In contrast, from a very tender age, men are treated to become a strong macho man whereas women are expected to become very mild and tender-hearted in nature. This sort of 'gender construction' is a very limiting force and instigates to frame and compartmentalize the female world in a myriad of ways. Inadvertently, it does limit the male world too. They fall in their own loop of patriarchy and fail to express their own troubles, problems, anxieties, and insecurities.



This is how we have got a sexist and misogynist society. And this very sexist and misogynist society has made the life of women crippled. However, women are coming forward. They are now entering the job market competing with their male counterparts. They are gradually breaking the socially constructed boundaries and shackles. A great wave of change is occurring and the true emancipation of women is imminent. With the flow, Bangladeshi women are marching forward too.



Having said so, the doubt remains when we scrutinize the recent domestic violence and rape scenario of Bangladesh. Sexual abuse has become an everyday matter and rape is increasing at a horrific rate. The front page of newspapers, TV channels, and social media is full of rape news and videos. People are shouting their emotional slogans and pouring all their outbursts in social media. Even they are posting rape videos which are getting viral.



Moreover, people are blaming the feminists, intellectuals, and so-called 'Shushil Shomaj' not to come forward yet. They suspect their intention and lack of integrity and commitment in this case. People have already started to compare this horrific rape culture with that of Pakistani soldiers' barbarity with our women. But, the irony is that only a very few number of people raised questions against the power and attitude of the present government in terms of dealing the matter? What about the duty of the law enforcement forces especially the police? Will death sentence bring any cure?



The question is, are people in fear to raise questions? They can easily show their rage against the rapists and demand their highest punishment which is hanging. Some of them are talking about cutting their private parts in front of the public. Consciously or unconsciously, they are instigating violence against violence. But, having due respect to their emotion, these are the easy claims. But they are not emphasizing on the Socio-cultural factors that influences rape and instigates the rapists.



In recent days rape has almost become a culture and therefore a cultural shock. Within this Covid-19 pandemic, this is just another blow. We cannot stop it totally; instead, we can prevent and minimize it to a certain degree. Oppression creates fear, and fear begets boundary. Hence, we need to be careful. We need to stand against oppression- yes, all sorts of domination and tyranny. First of all, we need to stand against political oppression. If we can do that, we can overcome any obstacle.



In many cases, it is seen that local political leaders and their people are perpetrating rape. Under their shelter, women are being raped and violated. So, the time has come to unleash our fear and stand together against these powerful brutal people who use political power. If the government does not take steps people should come on the street to fight for their rights.



It's not like that emotional outburst is not needed; nonetheless, a statewide revolution is needed against rape. People need to be very conscious. This rape culture has reached such a state that even rapists are entering the house in broad daylight to rape and they are not sparing the children and old women too. Therefore, we need to pressurize the government to do something effective and to pass new strict laws to prevent rape.



Besides we need to nurture humanity inside us. The more quickly we understand the brutality of rape-the traumatic experience of a rape victim-the more we will be with the side of the victim. We cannot confine our women in fear of getting raped. We cannot blame them for being raped. To emancipate our women, we need to extend our hands and onlyby keeping hand in hand we can go for ward.

Thinking of women as the weaker sex will not bring anything good to the society. Love can make anyone strong. Stereotyping people limit their world and shatter their dream. Yes, it is true that men and women are different in many ways; but, above all else, they are human beings. So, they deserve the same love and respect, not discrimination and evil categorization.



In schools, mosques, and temples- everywhere- gender issues need to be discussed. Any sort of discrimination is racism and our school and college-going children should learn it. To make a conscious society, we need to teach all these issues from the school level. And, our media can play the most vital role in terms of imparting sex and gender-related knowledge. On top of everything, each and every family must understand the value of a girl.



We cannot submit to the sadist predators like rapists. It is true that we are getting raped in different ways by our state, society, and organization. But, frankly speaking, violence against women is not a matter of joke. And, violence cannot stop violence as Mahatma Gandhi once said "An eye for an eye will make the whole world blind". We must continue our talk, protest, and, if possible, a revolution against rape. We must vow that 'as an individual, I will never underestimate women and rape them'.



Rape is a massive cultural shock- a traumatic experience for the conscious people of a society let alone the victim. We must keep hand in hand in fighting against the evil forces of the society however powerful they might be. Only our united struggle can lead us to our road to emancipation- emancipation from the culture of rape. And, the world must know the voice of Martin Luther King Jr.: "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere." So, the global world has many things to do to raise consciousness.

