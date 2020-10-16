

Govt must deliver justice to rape victims



This measure may temporarily calm down the protesters against the long-running problem of sexual violence facing thousands of women of the country each year but mere introduction of death penalty will not solve the crisis which has brought Bangladesh back in the international headlines with both shock and shame around the world.



Actually, the problem is much more complex. Under the existing law, Bangladesh already has provisions for death penalty for gang-rape and rape-and-murder convictions. Yet, hundreds of women including children and even baby girls get raped routinely by sexual predators. Many of them are murdered after rape while some commit suicide after such a shame.



So, the crisis goes on and sadly at the root of the crisis lies the criminal justice system of the country itself which is extremely weak and ineffective for a variety of reasons. There are laws in the country, for example the already existing death penalty provisions for convicted rapists in gang-rape and rape-and-murder cases. But unfortunately there is hardly any enforcement of such laws.



As a matter of fact, the government itself turned a blind eye to sexual violence against women even though after every major criminal incident in the country many leaders repeatedly said that the perpetrators would be brought to justice. Yet, thousands of alleged rapists went scot free each year and the law failed thousands of women and children who became victims of their violent sexual assaults including gang-rapes.



Analysts believe that there are many in the law enforcement agencies who are not properly trained about their jobs. They do not have a thorough understanding of laws and many even do not believe that rape is a serious crime. They view it as one kind of salacious fun and often tend to ignore it. Police are expected to investigate every rape case seriously and fairly, but most rape victims of Bangladesh are extremely frustrated with their role.



The London-based Amnesty International just published a damning report on the consequences of rape cases in Bangladesh. Collecting data from the government's One Stop Crisis Centre, the globally respected human rights organization found that only 3.56 percent of cases filed under the Prevention of Oppression Against Women and Children Act 2000 received verdicts from the courts while only 0.37 percent of cases ended with convictions in last 20 years.



In its report, Amnesty International mentioned that Naripokkho, a local Bangladeshi women's rights organization examined the incidents of rape cases in six districts of Bangladesh and found that only five people were convicted out of 4,372 cases between 2011 and 2018. Analysts say that these were nothing but show trials-just an eyewash. These painful statistics of rape cases and their consequences proved one thing beyond any reasonable doubt that police and prosecutors miserably failed to do their job.



These statistics also clearly reflect one more thing-Bangladesh has a heavily flawed criminal justice system.



Prosecutors presented their cases for the rape victims in such a weak manner without proper evidence that the courts had hard time finding any faults with the rapists. So, in view of the courts, thousands of rape cases were either completely false or thousands of rapists were completely innocent. So, the courts let the rapists off scot-free and the rape victims were denied justice.



As pointed out by the Amnesty International, local human rights organizations and civil society of Bangladesh also blame the country's flawed criminal justice system and weak investigation process and poor evidence management by police for the appalling low number of convictions. "The persistent failure to protect victims and witnesses is also a major source of concern, with women fearing stigmatization and not feeling safe reporting the crimes committed against them," Amnesty said.



Back-to-back gang-rapes---first at a Sylhet college dormitory and then in Noakhali even though it happened in early September---put Bangladesh on the spot. In both cases two married women were raped by sex offenders. The alleged perpetrators in the Noakhali incident also posted a video on social media showing stripping and beating of the woman they raped that has already triggered an international outcry. Many women's and human rights organizations have asked the Bangladesh government to deliver justice.



The alleged perpetrators in the beating, stripping and gang-raping of the Noakhali housewife not only committed a heinous and barbaric act against a woman but also significantly damaged the reputation of Bangladesh to the outside world by posting online the video showing their sadistic and unpardonable crime. Their crimes also reflected their audacity as if they were beyond the reach of any law of the country and exposed Bangladesh's failure in dealing with violent sexual crimes against women.



The mere introduction of death penalty for convicted rapists is not an adequate response to the growing problem of sexual violence against women in Bangladesh. The government has to work simultaneously on many fronts to combat this social crisis. The entire criminal justice system of the country should be thoroughly reorganized in order for it to be strong and effective so that it can deliver justice to the oppressed women and children of Bangladesh. And for this the police force must be properly trained to do their job efficiently.



Currently, the conviction rate in rape cases in Bangladesh is only 3 percent. So, the immediate question is: Why is the conviction rate so low? Because, as legal experts say, police do not do their job properly. As a result, the prosecutors present extremely weak and unwinnable rape cases before the judges. And since these cases are not backed by necessary evidences and witnesses, judges throw them out. So, the rapists go home happily while the rape victims are denied justice.



As a result, thousands of women of Bangladesh even after suffering violent sexual assaults each year do not report the crimes to police and file any cases. Because they are certain that they will never get justice. And also because of the extremely lengthy process of rape cases, they do not have much faith in the justice system of the country. There are also other factors that prevent them from reporting the crimes to the police. They include social stigma and reprisals from the rapists.



Toronto Police Department has a motto---"Serve and Protect the People." This motto is written in clearly visible letters on both sides of their vehicles. The full statement of their commitment is this: "As members of the Toronto Police Service, we have all made a commitment to serve and protect the people of Toronto. It is the motto of our service, but it is much more than that. When we answer the call to duty, this is the duty of which we speak." Bangladesh police should also have this kind of commitment to serve and protect the people of Bangladesh.

The writer is a Toronto-based journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun and Canada's Postmedia Network















